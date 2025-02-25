Jonathan Van Ness unveils incredible 66 lb weight loss transformation

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness has shared their incredible weight loss transformation in a candid post on Instagram, and detailed just how they achieved it.

Jonathan posted a side by side picture of themself before and after their 66-lb weight loss, showcasing a dramatic change that had to be seen to be believed.

"Lost 66 pounds!" the hairstylist captioned the photo, which they posted to their Instagram stories.

They then revealed that a major factor in their transformation was using weight loss medication, combined with a healthy diet and increased exercise.

"I want to note, glp-1s [weight loss medication] have been a huge help," Jonathan wrote in another Instagram story.

"I have also made major other changes. First was my diet obvs, second was way less alcohol, and finally group Pilates which has been most pivotal."

© Instagram Jonathan opened up about their weight loss in a side-by-side picture

They added: "My mental health and overall feeling is a different universe since last year and the biggest change was group fitness."

"Overall though, I'm so proud of myself and want to share. Take what works for you & leave the rest."

The 37-year-old has been open about their weight-loss journey and how disordered eating slowed their progress and impacted their mental health.

© WireImage They have lost over 66 lb

In January, they took to TikTok to connect with fans and share insight into their journey. "Yes, I am on a GLP-1, or a weight loss, medication," they said. "If you have been following me for a long time, you'll know that I've gained and lost weight several times very publicly. And this time in my life, I knew that I needed a little bit of extra help."

GLP-1 medication sends a signal to the brain that you're full, and helps with cravings; popular brands include Ozempic and Mounjaro.

"I gained quite a bit of weight, wasn't feeling good, and the most important thing is that my binge eating disorder was out of control," they continued in the video. "I was consistently making decisions I regretted."

© Getty Images Jonathan shared that their weight loss was a combination of health eating, plenty of exercise, and medicaton

"I felt immediately better," the beloved star shared. "For the first time in my life, I've had control over my food intake. It has just helped me so massively."

"I know how important asking for help is and how much asking for help can change your life in terms of healing."

Jonathan joins a slew of celebrities who have opened up about using weight loss drugs to aid their transformations, including Oprah Winfrey, Kelly Clarkson, Kathy Bates, Whoopi Goldberg and Sharon Osbourne.

© Variety via Getty Images They have been open about their experience with eating disorders in the past

The Netflix star has shared insight into their struggle with disordered eating over the years, and how their outlook on food has changed since getting help. "Always been hot…but have also been struggling with binge eating disorder at the same time for a very long time," they explained on Instagram in 2022.

“In April after years of feeling out of control with food I got help. It's been interesting because I now prioritise making time to eat, planning to eat and actually eating."

"It used to be my lowest priority which would make me so hungry that when I would eat, I would binge," they added. "This has been and continues to be a healing journey I'm grateful to be on."