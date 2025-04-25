Meet Freddie Mercury's former fiance he almost married and left his vast fortune to

Mary Austin might seem worlds apart from Queen's flamboyant frontman Freddie Mercury, yet she was undeniably one of the most significant figures in the legendary singer's life.

Quietly spoken and modest, Mary’s background was humble; she grew up in a working-class home, raised by deaf parents. Despite their stark differences, Mary and Freddie formed an extraordinary bond, remaining inseparable until his tragic passing in 1991.

Mary's enduring impact on Freddie's life was beautifully captured in the hit biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, where she was portrayed by actress Lucy Boynton. While Mary herself wasn't directly involved in making the film starring Rami Malek as Freddie, sources close to the project have said she gave her approval, respecting the heartfelt representation of their unique relationship.

© Getty Images Freddie with Mary Austin in 1986

Their bond was truly extraordinary. Freddie famously declared of Mary: "All my lovers asked me why they couldn’t replace Mary, but it’s simply impossible. The only friend I’ve got is Mary, and I don’t want anybody else. To me, she was my common-law wife. To me, it was a marriage."

© Getty Images Freddie Mercury's partner Mary Austin was the love of his life

Where did Freddie meet Mary?

Indeed, their love story began quietly yet profoundly in 1969, five years after Freddie moved to England. Freddie, then 24, had just completed art college and was embarking on his musical journey, while 19-year-old Mary worked in a fashionable West London boutique. Their connection was instant and profound. Soon they were sharing a modest flat near Kensington Market, where Freddie and Queen’s drummer Roger Taylor sold clothing from a small stall.

Despite rumours swirling about Freddie’s sexuality, Mary’s constant presence at his side initially shielded him from speculation. In 1973, Freddie proposed marriage to Mary, leaving her astonished and somewhat confused. Reflecting on this memorable moment, Mary recalled: "I was speechless. I remember thinking, 'I don’t understand what’s going on.' It wasn’t what I’d expected at all."

© Mirrorpix via Getty Images Freddie left most of his vast fortune to Mary

Why did Freddie and Mary split?

However, by 1976, Freddie confronted his deeper feelings. In a profoundly personal conversation, he revealed to Mary that he was bisexual. Yet Mary, sensing a deeper truth, responded honestly, "No Freddie, I don’t think you are bisexual. I think you are gay." Soon after, the romantic aspect of their relationship ended, but their deep-rooted bond evolved into a profound and lifelong friendship.

Even after their romantic split, Mary remained an integral part of Freddie’s life. She worked within his management company, was a consistent presence at Queen’s concerts, and provided steadfast support throughout his soaring career. Despite his lavish lifestyle, wild parties, and numerous romances, Freddie remained emotionally tethered to Mary, always turning to her as his most trusted confidante.

After Freddie’s death, Mary honoured one of his most private wishes: to secretly scatter his ashes

Freddie’s affection and trust in Mary were so deep that he dedicated the poignant ballad "Love of My Life" to her, a song that continues to move audiences to tears worldwide.

How Mary honored Freddie

Tragically, Freddie’s health deteriorated rapidly after being diagnosed with AIDS. In September 1991, recognising the importance Mary held in his life, Freddie signed a will leaving her half of his immense £75 million estate, including the luxurious £25 million Kensington mansion where he spent his final days. Friends, including his long-term partner Jim Hutton, received either significant sums of money or property.

After Freddie’s death, Mary honoured one of his most private wishes: to secretly scatter his ashes. Although speculation has persisted—suggesting locations ranging from Kensal Green Cemetery to beneath a cherry tree in his cherished garden—Mary has steadfastly kept the actual location a closely guarded secret, true to Freddie's wishes.

© Pete Still Freddie died from AIDS

In a candid reflection years after Freddie’s passing, Mary confessed: "I lost my family, really, when Freddie died. He was everything to me, apart from my sons. He was like no one I had met before." Mary’s private life has seen its own trials. She chose not to marry painter Piers Cameron, father to her two sons, Jamie and Richard, and later divorced husband Nick Holford.

Where is Mary now?

Today, Mary, now 72, still resides privately behind the high walls of Freddie’s magnificent Georgian mansion in West London. It was in this very home, back in 1991, that Freddie passed away from an AIDS-related illness, with Mary faithfully by his bedside, holding his hand until his final moments.

In 2023, Mary decided to part ways with a significant collection of Freddie’s treasured belongings through a high-profile auction, marking a new chapter while honouring his legacy.

Freddie once lovingly articulated the depth of their unique relationship, saying, "We believe in each other. That’s enough for me. I couldn’t fall in love with a man the same way as I have with Mary."