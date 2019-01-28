Rami Malek talks Freddie Mercury's amazing connection to Princess Diana Did Freddie really dress Diana in disguise for a night out?

Rami Malek has received critical acclaim for his uncanny portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. The star, who has been nominated for an Oscar for the role, recently opened up about one of the most surprising things he learned about Freddie while playing the beloved star – and it involves Princess Diana!

Chatting on the SAG Awards red carpet on Sunday, he told People: "There was one moment that I hear he took Princess Diana and disguised her as a man and took her into a bar, just so they could have their own fun moment without anybody else being aware. Now, I don't know if that's true, this might be an urban legend." Cleo Rocos elaborated on Freddie and Diana's friendship in her memoir, which was published back in 2013. In the book, the actress revealed that the pair would drink champagne and watch Golden Girls together, and spoke about the night they visited the bar.

The book reads: "Diana was in full mischief mode. Freddie said, 'Go on, let the girl have some fun.' […] Scrutinising her in the half light, we decided that the most famous icon of the modern world might just – just – pass for a rather eccentrically dressed gay male model… We inched through the leather throngs and thongs, until finally we reached the bar. We were nudging each other like naughty schoolchildren. Diana and Freddie were giggling, but she did order a white wine and a beer. Once the transaction was completed, we looked at one another, united in our triumphant quest. We did it!" She added that the group only stayed for 20 minutes, not wanting anyone to eventually recognise the royal.

