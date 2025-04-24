Skip to main contentSkip to footer
See Barbra Streisand's teenage photo from Broadway debut where she met her first husband
Barbra Streisand attends Barbra Streisand And Jamie Foxx In Conversation At Netflix's FYSEE at Raleigh Studios on June 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

The Funny Girl actress and honorary EGOT winner celebrates her 83rd birthday today

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Barbra Streisand celebrates her 83rd year around the sun on April 24, marking more than six decades of entertainment and laughter through her various projects.

The singer and actress is an honorary EGOT winner, thanks to her Special Tony Award, has 31 platinum albums in the United States alone, and continues to remain in the spotlight with her varied works.

However, her journey began more than 60 years ago, when she made her debut as a nightlife performer in New York City while inching her way to the stage.

Singer and actress Barbra Streisand at nineteen in her Broadway debut in the musical 'I Can Get It for You Wholesale,' New York, New York, 1962© Getty Images

Barbra on Broadway

That desire to be a star culminated in 1962 with her Broadway debut as Miss Marmelstein in a production of I Can Get It for You Wholesale.

Based on the 1937 book by Jerome Weidman, the production cast a then 19-year-old Barbra in her first pivotal role opposite none other than Elliott Gould, who played Harry Bogen.

The role was also a then 23-year-old Elliott's first starring performance on the stage, having made his debut with a minor part in the 1957 musical Rumple.

American actress and singer Barbra Streisand with her husband, actor Elliott Gould, attend an event in Los Angeles, circa 1967© Getty Images

Meeting Elliott Gould

The couple met while producing the musical in 1961 and quickly fell in love, which manifested by the time the show opened in March of 1962. The show received positive reviews and closed later that December after 300 performances.

Despite only playing a supporting role, Barbra and Elliott's stage time together (she played his character's secretary) aided their romance, which blossomed behind closed doors by the time the show's run ended.

The show proved to be their respective big breaks, but especially for Barbra, who earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical and won a New York Drama Critic's prize for Best Supporting Actress.

Barbra Streisand, American singer and actress, half-length portrait, Al Ravenna, New York World-Telegram and the Sun Newspaper Photograph Collection, 1962© Getty Images

Becoming a Star

By that point, she had started making regular TV appearances, becoming a favorite of Johnny Carson's on The Tonight Show between 1962-63. In 1963, she released her debut studio album, The Barbra Streisand Album, which was a best seller and won three Grammy Awards.

In 1964, she returned to the stage to play Fanny Brice in Funny Girl, once again earning a Tony nomination (losing to Carol Channing in a role she'd eventually bring to the screen herself, Hello, Dolly!).

10/11/1965-New York, NY- Barbra Streisand, star of Broadway's "Funny Girl," gives her husband, Elliott Gould, a congratulatory kiss after his opening October 10th in the musical comedy, "Drat! The Cat!"© Getty Images

Barbra and Elliott

Her success as a recording artist continued to soar, and in 1968, she made her film debut in the theatrical adaptation of Funny Girl. And the rest is Oscar winning history.

Elliott quickly parlayed his stage success into more starring Broadway roles and a venture into film as well, making his screen debut in 1964's Quick, Let's Get Married and then earning an Academy Award nomination of his own for 1969's Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice.

(Original Caption) 4/14/69-Los Angeles, CA- Barbra Streisand holds her "Oscar" after she was named co-winner of the Best Actress Award in the 41st Annual Academy Awards. Streisand and Katharine Hepburn made Academy history with the dual award.© Bettmann

Marriage, Divorce, Love Again

The couple secretly tied the knot in September 1963 and welcomed a son in 1966 named Jason. In 1969, the couple separated, and they were divorced two years later.

Both Barbra and Elliott have remarried since. Barbra found love with James Brolin in 1996, and they tied the knot exactly two years later and have been together ever since. Elliott married Jennifer Bogart in 1973, but they divorced in 1975. However, they remarried in 1978 before divorcing once again in 1989.

