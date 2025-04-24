Daniel Radcliffe's statuesque famous girlfriend towers over him in rare red carpet appearance

Daniel Radcliffe prefers to keep his private life out of the spotlight, but he made an exception on Wednesday.

The Harry Potter alum, 35, made a rare red carpet appearance with his long-time girlfriend, Erin Darke, 40, at the opening night of the Broadway musical Just in Time.

Erin looked gorgeous as she put her statuesque physique on display in a floral maxi dress that cinched in her waist and boasted ruffle detailing along the hem.

The American actress towered over Daniel as they put on a loved-up display, posing for photographers at The Circle in the Square Theatre.

The couple couldn't keep their hands off each other as they beamed for the cameras, with Daniel looking dapper in a dark suit and a yellow and green shirt.

Daniel and Erin met on the set of Kill Your Darlings in 2012, and it seems the pair hit it off immediately, with Daniel previously admitting that there was not much pretending on his part when it came to them acting as a couple.

"There's no acting going on – not from my end, anyway," he said in 2014. "There's a moment when she makes me laugh, and I'm laughing as me and not as my character. She was incredibly funny and smart. I knew I was in trouble."

The couple have been together ever since and live in New York City with their son, whose name they have never publicly shared, whom they welcomed in April 2023.

Private life

The pair are quite low-key as a couple, but anytime Daniel has mentioned his long-term love, he's always gushed about how special their relationship is.

The Woman In Black actor told Us Weekly in 2014: "I think that's the kind of relationship I always aspire to have with someone I'm in a relationship with. You want that person to be your best friend." He added: "In the case of Erin, we definitely are."

Daniel also gave a sweet shout-out to Erin and their son last year when he won his first-ever Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for his performance as Charley Kringas in Merrily We Roll Along.

He said: "My love, Erin. You and our son are the best thing that's ever happened to me. I love you so much. Thank you so much."

He added: "Thank you so much. Okay, I'm going to just talk fast and try not to cry."

Daniel and Erin haven't shared much about their son, but they have been spotted out and about in NYC as a family of three.

When asked what being a parent had taught him, Daniel joked to E! News last year: "Honestly, I cry a lot more now than I did before, I never thought it would be possible for a creature to make me so tired and me still just love that thing so much."

He added: "It's the best! It's been a crazy year. It's taught me that women are incredible. That my partner Erin is incredible. Everything that she has done for him, becoming a [mother] over the last year, has been the most beautiful part of watching this whole thing so far."