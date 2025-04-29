Did you know Julia Louis-Dreyfus has a famous billionaire family? What to know

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has made a name for herself as one of Hollywood's smartest, most successful, and most beloved comedians and actors.

The Veep alum began her career in comedy in the early 1980s at The Practical Theatre Company in Chicago, which for a time rivaled the city's leading comedy troupe The Second City.

Her stint with PTC led to her hiring at Saturday Night Live, which itself led to her breakthrough as Elaine Benes in Seinfeld. She is also of course loved, and critically acclaimed, for her role as Selina Meyer on Veep, which earned her six Emmys.

© FilmMagic Julia with her dad, who also went by William, in 2014

But outside of her work as an actress and comedian, Julia has a storied family history — and an eye-watering net worth.

Read all about it below.

She has a billionaire father

Julia, born Julia Scarlett Elizabeth Louis-Dreyfus in New York City, is the daughter of American writer and special needs educator Judith LeFever, and French billionaire Gérard C. Louis-Dreyfus.

© Getty A cargo ship of the Louis Dreyfus company in France, 1938

Born in Paris in 1932, his great-grandfather, Léopold Louis-Dreyfus, founded the Louis Dreyfus Group in 1851, a French merchant firm and global agricultural company, which trades in agriculture, food processing, international shipping, and finance.

He moved to the US in 1940, and in 1955, married Julia's mother, though they divorced a year after she was born. He later married Phyllis Blankenship in 1965, and had three more children, daughters Phoebe Émilie Dominique Louis-Dreyfus Eavis and Emma R. Louis-Dreyfus, and son Raphael Penteado.

© Getty Images The actress with her husband in 1994

Her family's net worth

While Julia herself has a reported, estimated net worth of $250 million, that pales in comparison to that of her family's.

In 2006, Forbes reported that Gérard, who passed away aged 84 in 2016, had a net worth of $3.4 billion. The Louis Dreyfus group has a reported $120 billion in annual sales, plus a market capitalization of approximately $2.65 billion and an enterprise value of $2.82 billion.

Moreover, the family as a whole have a net worth of hundreds of billions; Julia's paternal second cousin once removed was Robert Louis-Dreyfus, previously the CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi and Adidas, and his widow, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, chairperson of the Louis Dreyfus Group, had a net worth of $9.5 billion as of 2016, though Forbes reports it is $4.9 billion as of 2025.

© Getty Images The Hall-Louis-Dreyfus family

Julia's family

Julia has been married to fellow actor, comedian and filmmaker Brad Hall since 1987 — they were both students at Northwestern University and Brad started The Practical Theatre comedy troupe — and they share two sons, Henry, 32, and Charlie, 27.