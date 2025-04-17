Elvis Presley's very surprising net worth when he died at 42 — and how it compares to Priscilla's now

Elvis Presley achieved astronomical levels of fame in his 42 years of life, and approximately 20 or so years in the spotlight.

The "A Little Less Conversation" singer came from humble beginnings, specifically a two-room wooden home in Tupelo, Mississippi, which his father Vernon Presley built himself, though later lost three years after Elvis was born after he was found guilty of altering a check, for which he was subsequently jailed for eight months.

At age 20, however, the Blue Hawaii actor began his career with Sun Records in 1953, and today, his estate's website reports that a whopping billion of his records have been sold worldwide.

© Getty Elvis' birthplace

Elvis' net worth

Still, Elvis wasn't necessarily drowning in money, and how both his career and finances were complicated by the mismanagement of his manager Colonel Thomas Andrew Parker is a focus of the 2022 Baz Luhrmann biopic starring Austin Butler.

Up until his 1977 death at age 42, Elvis had an alleged net worth of $5 million, which is approximately $20 million today. However, his estate is worth close to $500 million, and profits from it contribute to both his ex-wife Priscilla Presley and their granddaughter Riley Keough's net worths.

© Getty Images Priscilla and Elvis at their 1967 Las Vegas wedding

Elvis' estate and Graceland

Arguably the most prominent part of Elvis' estate is Graceland, the famed Tennessee estate he purchased for $100,000 in 1957 when he was 22 years old, and which today generates millions of dollars a year in revenue. Priscilla moved into the iconic property in 1963 at age 18.

© Michael Ochs Archives The former couple with their daughter Priscilla in 1968

Five years after Elvis' death, Priscilla led the decision to open Graceland to the public, making it one of the U.S.' most popular tourist destinations, and largely saving the Presley family from financial peril; the $500,000 annual upkeep of the home while it remained a private residence had significantly dwindled Priscilla and the late Lisa Marie's fortune.

Today it reportedly generates over $10 million annually, and a Presley executive told Rolling Stone in 2020 that the estate is worth upwards of $500 million.

© Getty The Presley women in 2022

Priscilla and Riley's net worth

After Priscilla and Elvis' daughter Lisa Marie's death in 2023, Priscilla and her granddaughter Riley were involved in a brief legal battle over Lisa Marie's estate, of which Riley was determined to be the sole trustee of. See a video looking back at the life of Lisa Marie below.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The life of Lisa Marie Presley

Since inheriting the Presley estate, Riley's net worth reportedly shot up from $5 million to $20 million.

Meanwhile, Priscilla — who was along with Lisa Marie's former business manager Barry Siegel co-trustees of the trust from 2010 to 2016 — has a reported net worth of $50 million.