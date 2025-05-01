Hollywood's richest actors of 2025 revealed — and the top earner hasn't filmed in half a decade

In Hollywood, fame may come and go — but fortune can last a lifetime. Some stars have found the sweet spot between an acting career and investing in everything from real estate to tequila brands, earning them eye-watering amounts of money.
From billion-dollar brands to behind-the-scenes production deals, join HELLO! as we discover which A-listers have turned their star power into mega-millions.
1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
Everyone's favorite bodybuilder tops the list with a net worth of $1.1 billion, despite not appearing in a film since 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate (although he has made occasional TV appearances).
Arnold, who has enjoyed success in the world of bodybuilding, acting, politics and business, built his enormous wealth through a series of savvy investments over the years. He owns a 5% stake in the investment firm Dimensional Fund Advisors, and several properties that have made him a real estate mogul.
He has also made hundreds of millions throughout his film career, thanks to major roles like The Terminator franchise, Total Recall and The Running Man.
2. Dwayne Johnson
The Rock has consistently been named the highest-paid actor in recent years thanks to his business acumen and box office bankability.
His net worth of $800 million comes partly from his 30% stake in the alcohol brand Teremana Tequila, which is worth a cool $2 billion. In 2024 alone, Dwayne made $88 million from his roles in Red One and Moana 2.
His wrestling career with WWE gave him the entry point into Hollywood, and he went on to star in blockbuster hits like the Fast and Furious franchise and Disney's Jungle Cruise.
3. Tom Cruise
The action star has consistently worked on blockbusters that break the box office, including the Mission: Impossible franchise and the Top Gun films.
He boasts a net worth of $800 million, and made deals early on in his career to receive a portion of the profits from his films, bringing in more than his salary ever would've.
He made $70 million alone from the first Mission: Impossible film, and has been named one of the most successful actors in the world thanks to roles in critically acclaimed flicks like A Few Good Men, Interview with the Vampire and Jerry Maguire.
4. George Clooney
The father of two amassed the majority of his $500 million net worth through his Casamigos tequila brand, which he co-founded and sold for $1 billion.
He also made a fortune from lucrative endorsements like his $40 million deal with Nespresso.
George's film career has seen highlights like Syriana — which earned him an Oscar — as well as the Ocean's Eleven franchise, The Ides of March, The Descendants and Gravity.
5. Robert De Niro
Coming in at number five on the list is Robert De Niro, who has not only enjoyed an incredibly prolific and acclaimed acting career with hits like Taxi Driver and Raging Bull, but also snatched up millions of dollars of real estate investments to push his net worth to $500 million.
He co-founded the successful restaurant chain Nobu, which boasts over 40 locations around the world, and is also the co-owner of The Greenwich Hotel in New York, marking him as a savvy businessman.
6. Brad Pitt
The '90s heartthrob has amassed a fortune of $400 million through a combination of major film roles and his production company, Plan B Entertainment.
For the 2024 Apple TV series Wolfs, Brad was reportedly paid in the tens of millions, while his upcoming Formula 1 film will give him a $30 million payday. His flicks consistently top the box office, making him one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood.
His production company, which he founded with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston has produced major films like The Departed, 12 Years a Slave, and Moonlight.
7. Jack Nicholson
Jack's net worth sits at an incredible $400 million, thanks to his critically acclaimed Hollywood career with films like The Shining, Chinatown and Batman.
For the latter flick, he negotiated a lucrative deal that saw him profit off its box office earnings and merchandising revenue. And for One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, he was given 15% of the film's earnings, making him a cool $15 million.
The veteran star owns a slew of properties, making his portfolio worth over $100 million. He also boasts an incredible art collection worth $150 million, including works by Picasso, Modigliani and Rodin.
8. Tom Hanks
The lovable Tom Hanks has previously been named the most bankable star in the world and has a $400 million fortune to show for it.
He earned $70 million from The Da Vinci Code trilogy alone and made a lucrative deal to earn profits from the box office success of Forrest Gump, raking in an estimated $120 million in total. He also owns a production company, Playtone, which he started back in 1998 with his friend Gary Goetzman.
He has produced mega hits like Cast Away, The Polar Express and Mamma Mia!, and also owns $150 million in real estate, making him one savvy star.