Hollywood's richest actors of 2025 revealed — and the top earner hasn't filmed in half a decade

Everyone's favorite bodybuilder tops the list with a net worth of $1.1 billion, despite not appearing in a film since 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate (although he has made occasional TV appearances).

Arnold, who has enjoyed success in the world of bodybuilding, acting, politics and business, built his enormous wealth through a series of savvy investments over the years. He owns a 5% stake in the investment firm Dimensional Fund Advisors, and several properties that have made him a real estate mogul.

He has also made hundreds of millions throughout his film career, thanks to major roles like The Terminator franchise, Total Recall and The Running Man.