Skip to main contentSkip to footer
George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Richard Gere bring star power for fifth day of Venice Film Festival
Subscribe
George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Richard Gere bring star power for fifth day of Venice Film Festival
George Clooney and Brad Pitt are seen at Palazzo del Casino during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2024 in Venice, Italy© Getty

George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Richard Gere bring star power for fifth day of Venice Film Festival

Other stars such as Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie and Jenna Ortega are also in town for their respective film premieres

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Venice Film Festival is well underway, bringing out major stars such as Cate Blanchett, Michael Keaton, Sigourney Weaver and many more to the picturesque Italian city for highly-anticipated film premieres.

Already, debuted — and celebrated with the signature minutes-long standing ovations — have been movies such as the Maria Callas biopic starring Angelina Jolie, Babygirl starring Nicole Kidman, and the Beetlejuice sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, with its original stars Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, plus new to the crew Jenna Ortega.

Now on day five, Sunday, September 1, fans can expect more appearances from fellow A-Listers such as George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Ethan Hawke, Joe Alwyn and Adrien Brody, among others.

The Venice Film Festival: a glamorous retrospective

Look back here for more star sightings from previous days, and keep coming back for updates below for all the latest from day five.

1/4

George Clooney and Brad Pitt are seen at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2024 in Venice, Italy© Getty

George Clooney & Brad Pitt

Frequent co-stars George and Brad are celebrating the premiere of their latest collaboration, action comedy Wolfs, however their director Jon Watts sadly had to miss the special premiere due to a Covid-19 diagnosis.

2/4

Richard Gere and Homer James Jigme Gere pose on stage at the "Cartier Masteclass: The Art and Craft of Cinama" during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2024 in Venice, Italy© Getty

Richard Gere

Richard was spotted alongside his son Homer, 24, ahead of a special night for the Pretty Woman actor, who is being honored with the Award of Inspiration at the famed, annual amfAR gala.

3/4

Joe Alwyn attends the "The Brutalist" photocall during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at Palazzo del Casino on September 01, 2024 in Venice, Italy© Getty

Joe Alwyn

The British actor, Taylor Swift's ex, is in town for the premiere of his new movie, The Brutalist, directed by Brady Corbet.

4/4

Ethan Hawke is seen at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2024 in Venice, Italy© Getty

Ethan Hawke

The Before Sunrise actor is one of several stars hosting masterclasses for attendees of the festival.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More