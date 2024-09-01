George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Richard Gere bring star power for fifth day of Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival is well underway, bringing out major stars such as Cate Blanchett, Michael Keaton, Sigourney Weaver and many more to the picturesque Italian city for highly-anticipated film premieres.

Already, debuted — and celebrated with the signature minutes-long standing ovations — have been movies such as the Maria Callas biopic starring Angelina Jolie, Babygirl starring Nicole Kidman, and the Beetlejuice sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, with its original stars Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, plus new to the crew Jenna Ortega.

Now on day five, Sunday, September 1, fans can expect more appearances from fellow A-Listers such as George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Ethan Hawke, Joe Alwyn and Adrien Brody, among others.

The Venice Film Festival: a glamorous retrospective

Look back here for more star sightings from previous days, and keep coming back for updates below for all the latest from day five.

1/ 4 © Getty George Clooney & Brad Pitt Frequent co-stars George and Brad are celebrating the premiere of their latest collaboration, action comedy Wolfs, however their director Jon Watts sadly had to miss the special premiere due to a Covid-19 diagnosis.



2/ 4 © Getty Richard Gere Richard was spotted alongside his son Homer, 24, ahead of a special night for the Pretty Woman actor, who is being honored with the Award of Inspiration at the famed, annual amfAR gala.



3/ 4 © Getty Joe Alwyn The British actor, Taylor Swift's ex, is in town for the premiere of his new movie, The Brutalist, directed by Brady Corbet.

