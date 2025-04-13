Meet the richest influencers in the world – including a 12-year-old child

In the new digital age, influencing has become a lucrative career, with those who can find the sweet spot able to earn millions from their videos.

While influencing started on sites like YouTube, it has since spread as other platforms have gained ground, including the likes of Instagram and TikTok, which have served as a launchpad for many viral moments. Those who are most successful don't just stop at videos, with many now opening up their own businesses to help supplement their careers and income.

Meet the influencers who instead of doing a traditional 9 to 5 have a much different workstyle, and see their incredible net worths…

1/ 10 © Getty Images for Breakthrough Pr MrBeast – £430 million One of the biggest influencers in the world right now is MrBeast, real name James Donaldson. The 26-year-old originally started posting on YouTube at the age of 13, creating video game playthroughs and videos where he would estimate the net worth of his fellow content creators. It wouldn't be until 2017 when he made his breakthrough with a video lasting almost 24 hours, which saw him counting all the way up to 100,000. Since becoming popular, the influencer has shared various challenges online, seeing the winners win large cash sums; one was based on Netflix show Squid Games, which saw people compete for a $456 million cash prize. Alongside his online ventures, MrBeast has released his own food products, including MrBeast Burger, Feastables and Lunchly. He also partnered with Amazon Prime for a series of Beast Games, which saw contestants vie for a $5 million prize.

2/ 10 © Variety via Getty Images Logan Paul – £117 million Logan started his YouTube career when he was just 10, however, nine years later, it was through video sharing app Vine that he launched to fame. Ten years after posting his first YouTube video, he was named as one of the top 10 most influential creators on Vine. The 30-year-old has now pivoted into the podcasting, business and wrestling worlds, launching Lunchly alongside MrBeast and KSI. In 2022, he was signed to the WWE, where he adopted the stage name of 'Maverick', a reference to his clothing brand. The star has faced numerous controversies during his career. On 31 December 2017, Logan uploaded a video during his Tokyo series that featured the body of someone who died by suicide and his reaction to finding the scene. There was a swift backlash with petitions calling for him to be banned permanently from YouTube. He was subsequently dropped from a YouTube series and he later issued a written and video apology and donated $100,000 to a suicide prevention charity.

3/ 10 © Getty Images xQc – £39 million xQc, real name Felix Lengyel, is the only entrant on this list who didn't amass their fortune through either YouTube or TikTok, with the star rising to fame on Twitch, a video game live streaming website. The 29-year-old rose to fame on the esports circuit, where he professionally played Overwatch. He soon pivoted to streaming on Twitch and by 2019, he was the service's most-watched streamer and had accrued nearly 8 million hours of views. In 2023, he made a deal with streaming platform Kick, reportedly worth $70 million.

4/ 10 © Getty Images for Nickelodeon Ryan Kaji – £38 million Ryan has amassed an incredible net worth and the star is only 12 years old! The youngster's YouTube career started in 2015 with the launch of Ryan's World; the channel is aimed at children and features personal vlogs as well as unboxing videos. The channel's success saw it become the highest-earning channel on YouTube for three years in a row between 2018 and 2020. Following the success, the channel has signed a deal with PocketWatch, launched its own toy line and in 2024 even produced its own feature film, Ryan's World the Movie: Titan Universe Adventure.

5/ 10 © GC Images Charli D'Amelio – £35 million Charli had a stratospheric rise to fame, only entering into the public eye in 2019 when she was just 15. The now 20-year-old rose to fame on TikTok with her first video being a lip-sync beside her close friend, before progressing into dance videos, using her professional experience. She quickly became popular and became the first person to have both 50 million and 100 million followers on the platform. The star has since been swept into the celebrity and business world and in 2022 she won Dancing with the Stars. The influencer has also launched her own reality series, The D'Amelio Show, and in 2024, made her Broadway debut in & Juliet. Alongside her family, Charli also runs D'Amelio Brands, a company that focuses on fashion, lifestyle and beauty brands.

6/ 10 © WireImage Dhar Mann – £35 million Dhar's journey into influencing took him on a scenic route with the 40-year-old originally ending up setting up businesses around real estate, luxury car rentals and a hydroponics firm, the latter of which ended up getting him into legal troubles. In 2018, he started his influencing career with the launch of Dhar Mann Studios, a video production company primarily on services like YouTube. Dhar's films originally focused on motivational videos before progressing into morality plays. The move has paid off, with his videos having amassed over 11 billion views and he won Favourite Male Creator at the 2024 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. In 2020, Dhar had become so successful that he purchased a mansion previously owned by Khloe Kardashian.

7/ 10 © Getty Images Markiplier – £35 million Markiplier, real name Mark Fischbach, has come a long way since he started sharing videos on YouTube back in 2012. The star originally focused on comedy skits, but with the continuing popularity of 'Let's Plays', he hopped on the trend, featuring horror games, a move that earned him plenty of fans. The 35-year-old's video expertise has seen him enter into the entertainment industry, providing the voice for 5.0.5 in Villainous, and producing the podcast drama, The Edge of Sleep, which has since become a series on Amazon Prime. In 2023, he signed with United Talent Agency and is currently working on his first feature film, which is based on the 2022 horror game, Iron Lung.

8/ 10 © Penske Media via Getty Images Matt Rife – £31 million While many might know Matt for his comedy and Netflix specials, the 29-year-old has used video sharing platforms like YouTube and TikTok to bolster his popularity and has been able to earn millions as a result. His social media posts mostly consist of his crowd work as he interacts with audience members, and he has managed to amass a following of 17 million on TikTok. The star's main earnings continue to come from his tours, with Celebrity Net Worth reporting his latest comedy tour grossing $60 million from 256 shows.

9/ 10 © Variety via Getty Images Jake Paul – £29 million Jake might not be as rich as his older brother Logan, but the influencer has founded a powerful empire, spanning everything from boxing to the music scene. Jake started his career on Vine, mostly focusing on music and pranks and amassed two billion views by the time the platform closed down in 2017. Ahead of Vine's closure, Jake launched Team 10, an entertainment collective, which he followed up with TeamDom the following year. In 2017, he also released his debut single, It's Everyday Bro. 2018 saw Jake embark on a new career path, with the star joining the fighting world, in which he has competed in as both a boxer and a mixed martial artist. He has sparred with the likes of Tommy Fury, Nate Robinson and a highly publicised match against Mike Tyson.