Max Verstappen pulls out of major event for 'family reasons'

Everyone who is anyone in racing is heading to Miami this weekend for the Miami Grand Prix, but Red Bull announced today that world champion Max Verstappen will miss major events over the next few days.

The reigning world champion’s Red Bull team announced that Verstappen will not be attending his media appearances on Thursday, sharing the news just a few hours before he was scheduled to appear.

Fans suspect his absence is due to the birth of his first child, with the statement reading: "Max will not be attending media day in Miami as he is expecting a baby. All is well and he will attend track tomorrow for the race weekend.”

The note continued: "We will not be offering any further comment at this time in respect towards the privacy of Max and his family."

© Getty Images Max and Kelly are expecting their first child

Max Verstappen’s family life

The F1 champ and his partner, Kelly Piquet, live in Monaco, but it is not known where she plans to give birth.

If he is travelling from Monaco, it’s possible that the driver will arrive at the Miami International Autodrome on Friday to compete at the Sprint weekend, giving him a little more time with his family before he needs to be on the track.

© Getty Images Max Verstappen is set to miss a major event ahead of thee Miami Grand Prix

Who is Max Verstappen’s partner Kelly Piquet?

Max has been dating Kelly, who is the daughter of iconic racing driver Nelson Picquet, since 2021.

© WireImage Kelly Piquet is expecting her first baby with Max Verstappen

While Kelly hasn't driven in the sport, the 36-year-old has been close to the world, having worked as a social media manager for Formula E since 2015. With her father a driver, she likely understands the pressures on her partner, and his need to race even if she has recently welcomed their child.

The couple confirmed Kelly's pregnancy in December 2024 via a black-and-white photo of his hand over her stomach, Max said: "Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way. We couldn't be happier with our little miracle."

Here’s hoping the youngest likes racing, given they are being born into a dynasty of drivers!