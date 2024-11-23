Brad Pitt collapses at Las Vegas Grand Prix as fans left stunned by movie scene

Brad Pitt shocked fans on Saturday as he collapsed to the ground while filming a scene for his upcoming Formula One movie.

The veteran actor was on the track at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, when he was pictured stumbling away from a car crash; Brad looked unsteady on his feet before he fainted, but luckily, a crew member was there with a crash mat to avoid injuries.

The father of six was filming a scene for F1, which drops in June 2025, where his character, Sonny Hayes, escapes a car crash.

Brad Pitt collapses at Las Vegas Grand Prix as fans left stunned

To build hype for the film, which is helmed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, Sonny's fictional racing team, APX GP, released a statement on social media about the event.

"During Qualifying, Sonny sustained a significant impact requiring immediate medical evaluation," the statement read.

"Incidents of this magnitude are always taken seriously, and Sonny's health remains our top priority."

© Icon Sportswire Brad Pitt collapsed at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

"While Sonny is otherwise stable, he will not participate in tomorrow's face as he focuses on recovery."

"The entire team stands behind him, and we'll provide updates when available. Joshua will race solo tomorrow, carrying the team forward," it finished.

F1 will follow Sonny Hayes, a washed-up race car driver, who was sidelined by a tragic crash. He returns to the sport years later after being recruited by the APX GP owner, played by Javier Bardem.

© Getty Images The actor has been filming for the upcoming F1 movie set to release in June 2025

"I would be a guy who raced in the '90s," Brad told Sky Sports in a 2023 interview. "He has a horrible crash and kind of [expletive] out and disappears and then is racing in other disciplines."

The cast and crew have frequented race days for the past year to film scenes and make the movie as close to real life as possible.

"We're shooting at the actual Grands Prix; there are certain aspects of this film where we're working in very, very tight windows, shooting on the track, between practice and qualifying sessions, in front of hundreds of thousands of people," the director told Deadline in July.

© NurPhoto The film has been shooting at real-life Formula One events, including Silverstone and the Mexican Grand Prix

"Last year, at Silverstone, we had a scene we shot on the grid. I think we had something like nine minutes to shoot," he said. "It really brings an intensity, and everyone's leaning forward in a way that maybe you wouldn't on a normal shoot day...you can just see the adrenaline going beforehand, and you feel that in the performances."

F1 is being produced by real-life racing star Lewis Hamilton, who explained what the film means to him as an F1 driver in a press conference at the 2023 British Grand Prix.

"We want everyone to love it and to really feel that we encapsulate what the essence of this sport is all about – that's our goal, and I hope we can do you proud," he said, adding that he was "excited to see it all coming together."

© Clive Rose Lewis Hamilton is producing the film

The director also spilled that many F1 stars, like Carlos Sainz and Esteban Ocon, have made it into the film to lend authenticity to the project.

"They're all playing themselves," he told Deadline. "We're just embedding into this world, so the drivers are who they are in these races [in the movie]."

"We're the eleventh team; we're the back of the pack in an incredible field of teams. We see the drivers on the track, and we're hoping to see all of them off track as well."