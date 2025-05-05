Inside Sasha and Malia Obama's edgy new inner circle away from DC childhood

From the White House to West Hollywood, Malia and Sasha Obama have traded Washington formality for the laid-back glitz of Los Angeles, and they’re doing it in serious style.

The daughters of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama have quietly become two of the most talked-about faces on the LA social scene, turning heads wherever they go and redefining what it means to be modern-day American royalty.

At 26 and 23 respectively, Malia and Sasha have both settled into life on the West Coast with a sense of ease and effortless cool. And while their famous parents remain fiercely private, the Obama sisters are making their mark in their own way, building careers, cultivating friendships, and stepping out in scene-stealing style.

Malia, a Harvard graduate with an eye for storytelling, moved to Los Angeles in 2021 to pursue screenwriting. She has since worked in the writers’ room of Donald Glover’s acclaimed Amazon series Swarm, earning praise for her sharp mind and creative instincts.

© Instagram Malia and Sasha at LA party

LA chic

Younger sister Sasha followed a year later, transferring to the University of Southern California to complete her senior year and soaking up every bit of LA’s youthful energy.

Since their arrival, the sisters have been regulars at some of the city’s most exclusive parties and events. From music launches to members-only clubs, their appearances are causing a quiet stir in all the right circles. And they’re not just showing up—they’re stealing the spotlight.

Earlier this week, the pair were spotted at R&B artist Destin Conrad’s album listening party for Love on Digital. The stylish soirée saw Sasha stepping out in a white cropped tank and low-rise jeans, her toned midriff on full display, radiating confidence. Standing beside her was Malia, chic as ever, as the sisters posed for photos with Destin, 24, capturing the moment with the kind of poise that comes from growing up in the public eye.

© BACKGRID Malia and Sasha showcased their edgy styles with their new LA pals

In July 2023, Malia was photographed at the famed Chateau Marmont, mingling with rising stars including singer Kim Petras and Ray Nicholson, the son of Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson.

With her signature curly hair and minimalist fashion sense, Malia exuded understated elegance, proving that she’s just as comfortable on a rooftop terrace as she was once seated at state dinners.

Romance rumours

In September that same year, romance rumours began swirling when Malia was seen on a dinner date with rapper Aminé. The pair left a trendy sushi restaurant side-by-side, their arms briefly intertwined. Though the buzz didn’t last long, the sighting fuelled curiosity about Malia’s love life, and added another layer to her increasingly high-profile persona.

Malia kept her look simple and striking in an all-black ensemble featuring a cropped turtleneck and leather jacket, while Aminé brought colour to the evening in a green long-sleeve shirt and relaxed-fit jeans. The connection wasn’t completely out of the blue, Aminé once revealed that Malia had asked to meet him backstage after his Lollapalooza performance in 2017, telling i-D Magazine she’d long been a fan of his music.

© AFP via Getty Images Rapper and singer Anime

Fashion-forward sisters

A few weeks later, the sisters were back on the social circuit at Billie Eilish’s Halloween bash in West Hollywood. The exclusive Bird Streets Club was buzzing as Malia and Sasha turned up in matching Western-themed looks, putting a fashion-forward spin on the classic cowboy aesthetic.

Malia paired thigh-high black boots with a black cowboy hat and a denim mini skirt, topping the look with a white tank and a statement snake accessory coiled around her shoulders. A temporary barbed-wire tattoo on her arm completed the edgy ensemble. Sasha brought a pop of colour with a baby blue cropped tee beneath a leather trench coat, layered with a brown suede vest. The sisters held their own among a star-studded guest list that included Kaia Gerber, The Kid LAROI, and Finneas with girlfriend Claudia Sulewski.

August 2023 brought another headline-making moment when the sisters attended an after-party hosted by Drake, following his sold-out show with 21 Savage. Once again at the Bird Streets Club, they danced until the early hours, emerging at 4am looking effortlessly cool.

Sasha wore a black crop top and grey cargo trousers, while Malia turned heads in a daring lace-up brown top and sheer high-waisted floral pants, accessorised with a sleek black handbag and platform boots. As the sisters exited the venue, Malia tried to shield her face from photographers, but there was no denying their presence had caused a stir.

© Backgrid Malia out to lunch with a pal in LA

Of course, it’s not just about the nightlife. Both women are carving out unique paths away from their famous surname. Malia has quietly been gaining traction in the entertainment industry, focusing on screenwriting while remaining low-key on social media. Sasha, who graduated from USC, has kept a lower profile professionally, but remains a standout on the LA fashion scene.

© Getty Images Director Clifton Powell Jr.

In April 2022, it was revealed that Sasha was dating Clifton Powell Jr., the son of Ray actor Clifton Powell. A former college basketball star turned commercial director, Clifton had worked on campaigns for brands including Nike and Peloton. The couple were photographed enjoying strolls through LA, though Sasha has kept the relationship private in recent months.

Clifton had a close friendship with Ian Alexander Jr., the son of actress Regina King and a talented musician in his own right, who tragically passed away in 2022. It’s understood that this loss was deeply felt by those close to him, including Clifton and Sasha.