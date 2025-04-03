Inside Sasha Obama's life in L.A. — and how it's different from sister Malia's

Sasha Obama is carving out her own career path — and enjoying life largely out of the spotlight.

The youngest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama was thrust into the spotlight when she was only seven or eight years old, and her father ran — and won — for president of the United States.

She along with her sister Malia Obama spent their formative years growing up in the White House, but since moving out in 2017, they have largely left the spotlight, and the east coast, instead focusing on their education.

© Getty Images Malia and Sasha lived in the White House from January 2009 to January 2017

Both sisters now live in Los Angeles, though they appear to be heading towards different directions career-wise. Since graduating from Harvard, Malia has pursued a career in filmmaking, working both as a writer, including on Donald Glover's Swamp, and as a director; she premiered her directorial debut, short film The Heart, during Sundance in January 2024.

Catch up on Sasha's post White House life below.

© Getty Images The girls have since moved to Los Angeles

She studied sociology

Sasha graduated from Washington D.C.'s Sidwell Friends School in 2019, and though she initially enrolled at the University of Michigan, in 2022, she transferred to the University of Southern California, bringing her closer to her sister Sasha, who graduated from Harvard in 2021.

She graduated from USC in 2023 with a degree in sociology.

Malia has pursued filmmaking, while Sasha studied sociology

Sasha is pursuing higher education

Though after she graduated from USC, her name appeared in the credits of the series Couples Therapy, leading many to believe she was entering the entertainment industry like her sister, she has since gone back to school.

Though it is unclear what type of further education Sasha is pursuing, earlier this year — almost two years after her undergraduate graduation — during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, her mom Michelle shared: "They are amazing," of her girls, adding: "Sasha is in school, Malia has a budding career in film. They are smart, they're funny, they're wise in their own ways and I love spending time with them."

© Instagram Sasha will be 24 years old in June

Sasha and Malia live together

Though the sisters appear to be on different career paths, as of November 2022, they were living together in Los Angeles. Speaking of the moment the girls told her they wanted to live together in Los Angeles, Michelle told People: "You try not to react too much because it's like, you don't want to go, 'Oh my gosh, I'm so happy for you!' because then they think, 'Well, maybe this is not a good thing if my mom likes it.'" See a video of Michelle discussing being an empty nester below.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Michelle Obama opens up on life without Malia and Sasha at home

She further shared: "So I just said, 'Okay, well that's interesting that you guys are going to try living together. We'll see how it goes,'" adding: "But yeah, it feels good to know that the two girls you raised find solace at a kitchen table with one another. It's like the one thing you want for them."