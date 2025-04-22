Malia and Sasha Obama showcase edgy new looks in rare outing with friends

Malia and Sasha Obama have proved yet again that they are style icons following their latest outing with friends in Los Angeles.

The pair took a picnic to the park on Easter Sunday as they relaxed on the holiday with their close friends, epitomizing model-off-duty street style for the outing.

Street style icons

© BACKGRID Malia and Sasha showcased their edgy styles on Easter Sunday

Malia donned a pair of brown trousers on the day, adding a black crop top and a beige jacket to complete the look. She had her trusty blue checkered bag with her and she carried a purple cooler, presumably full of snacks for the picnic. The 26-year-old wore her long, red-tinted hair in beachy waves down to her waist, fitting right in with her LA pals.

Her sister Sasha emulated '90s chic with a black jacket zipped over a white shirt. She opted to pair it with a long black skirt and a large belt, adding sneakers and a pair of black-rimmed glasses.

Sasha looked ethereal with her dark hair worn down past her shoulders, joining Malia and their friends for for the outing.

Easter in Los Angeles

© BACKGRID Malia wore her red-tinted hair down to her waist

Meanwhile, their father, Barack Obama, used the holiday to remember the iconic Easter egg hunt from when they lived in the White House.

"To everyone celebrating today, Michelle and I wish you a blessed and happy Easter. And to all the kids setting off on an Easter egg hunt, good luck! We are rooting for you," he wrote alongside a snap of him blowing a whistle during the event.

Their mother Michelle appeared with her brother, Craig Robinson, at the Academy headquarters on Thursday, pointing to a likely reunion with her daughters for the holiday.

An unbreakable bond

© Getty Images The pair share a close bond and live together in LA

Malia and Sasha have been living together in the City of Angels since at least 2022, and are seemingly thriving as they carve out their own career paths away from their parents.

Malia graduated from Harvard in 2021 and went on to work as a writer on Donald Glover's Swamp, and as a director of the short film The Heart, which premiered at Sundance in January 2024. Sasha began her studies at the University of Michigan, yet transferred to the University of Southern California in 2022, graduating a year later with a degree in sociology.

Michelle couldn't be happier that her girls are thriving in California, sharing on The Jennifer Hudson Show that they "are amazing.”

© Pool Malia and Sasha have lived together since 2022

"Sasha is in school, Malia has a budding career in film. They are smart, they're funny, they're wise in their own ways and I love spending time with them," she said.

As for how she feels about them living together, the former First Lady is touched that they share such a close bond. "You try not to react too much because it's like, you don't want to go, 'Oh my gosh, I'm so happy for you!' because then they think, 'Well, maybe this is not a good thing if my mom likes it,'" she told People.

"So I just said, 'Okay, well that's interesting that you guys are going to try living together. We'll see how it goes,'" she said. "But yeah, it feels good to know that the two girls you raised find solace at a kitchen table with one another. It's like the one thing you want for them."

