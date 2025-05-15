Dakota Johnson makes surprising comment on relationship status – what would Chris Martin say?

Despite a handful of public relationships, Dakota Johnson tends to keep her personal life out of the spotlight. However, the actress opened up about her romantic relationships while promoting her upcoming film Materialists, directed by Celine Song.

While gracing this month's cover of ELLE Magazine, the 35-year-old discussed her relationship history. Dakota revealed she had "never dated anyone" – a surprising statement given her high-profile relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

© Getty The actress opened up about her relationship status

"I wanted to do our movie because I really wanted to work with Celine. I loved Past Lives. I loved meeting her even more. I loved the way she spoke about movies and people and feelings," she shared.

She continued: "I also loved that Celine used to be a matchmaker in real life. I find the whole concept of the film so interesting, because it's so foreign to me.

© Jim Jeong/Shutterstock Dakota is in a relationship with Chris Martin

"I've never dated anybody. I've had boyfriends, but I have never been on a dating app. I just don't know that world. So, it was so interesting and intriguing. It's the most beautiful side of humanity, but it can also be the most ugly. Loving someone is the most scary and beautiful thing you can do."

Dakota has previously notably dated musician Matthew Hitt, actor Jordan Masterson, and singer Noah Gersh.

The shoot

For the shoot, the actress donned a burgundy Gucci bikini top with a pair of jeans and a brown leather Gucci belt. Dakota held up a pink silk scarf as she posed for the camera with a fierce gaze. The star's brunette locks were styled into soft waves with her signature bangs while her makeup exuded soft glamour.

Another photograph from the shoot captured the star posing on a staircase in a pair of sparkly kickers, a suede bomber jacket, and a pair of killer heels.

The Gucci theme continued throughout the editorial, with Dakota wearing a silk red night shirt adorned with white piping from the Italian fashion house.

Home

© Getty The actress was promoting her new film

The star also opened up about her life on the road and where she identifies her home to be. "I feel home is Malibu now. I also think, in my deepest truth, I feel I don't live anywhere. I nest kind of wherever I am. If I'm in a hotel for six weeks, if I'm in a hotel for four days, if I'm in a rental, I'm like, I live here now – this is my home," she shared.