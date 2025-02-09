Antonio Banderas reveals one 'difficult' aspect of relationship with former stepdaughter Dakota Johnson

Fans will have to keep an eye out for Dakota Johnson and Antonio Banderas' next collaboration — but it won't come that easily!

The Madame Webb actress' acting debut was in fact in none other than the The Legend of Zorro actor's directorial debut, 1999's Crazy in Alabama, three years after he married Melanie Griffith, when her daughter with Don Johnson was five years old.

And though the former couple ended their marriage after almost 20 years together in 2014, he is still a doting, and proud, stepdad to Dakota.

Speaking with E! News about possibly collaborating with Dakota again now that she's all grown up, Antonio maintained: "I would love to."

However, he noted: "I would love to, but that's something that is very difficult. I will search for [a project], but I would love to work with Dakota someday."

Antonio, who also shares daughter Stella Banderas with Melanie, maintained that though of course working with family is a delight, his hopes of working with Dakota is based purely on her talent.

"It's because she's a good actress," he said, maintaining: "She's a good actress in many different ways, because she's a great comedian, too."

He further gushed: "She developed now her career more in drama, but I remember when she did a TV show called Ben and Kate that I got a lot of fun [out of seeing] her on the screen, because she got the rhythm of comedy, too."

Ben and Kate aired for one season in 2012, and also featured Nat Faxon, Lucy Punch, Echo Kellum, Brittany Snow, Melinda McGraw, and Geoff Stults.

Antonio lastly teased that for their next collaboration, he and Dakota should "maybe" find a comedy to do "someday."

Since his split from Melanie, Antonio has been in a relationship with German entrepreneur Nicole Kimpel.

He is still partly based in his hometown of Málaga, Spain, and his forthcoming movie, Paddington in Peru, is out on Valentine's Day.