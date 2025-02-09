Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Antonio Banderas reveals one 'difficult' aspect of relationship with former stepdaughter Dakota Johnson
Antonio Banderas reveals one 'difficult' aspect of relationship with former stepdaughter Dakota Johnson
Antonio Banderas, winner of the Hollywood Actor Award, and Dakota Johnson pose in the press room during the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 03, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images

Antonio Banderas reveals one 'difficult' aspect of relationship with former stepdaughter Dakota Johnson

The Paddington in Peru actor hopes to collaborate with the Madame Webb actress again

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Fans will have to keep an eye out for Dakota Johnson and Antonio Banderas' next collaboration — but it won't come that easily!

The Madame Webb actress' acting debut was in fact in none other than the The Legend of Zorro actor's directorial debut, 1999's Crazy in Alabama, three years after he married Melanie Griffith, when her daughter with Don Johnson was five years old.

And though the former couple ended their marriage after almost 20 years together in 2014, he is still a doting, and proud, stepdad to Dakota.

Speaking with E! News about possibly collaborating with Dakota again now that she's all grown up, Antonio maintained: "I would love to."

However, he noted: "I would love to, but that's something that is very difficult. I will search for [a project], but I would love to work with Dakota someday."

Antonio, who also shares daughter Stella Banderas with Melanie, maintained that though of course working with family is a delight, his hopes of working with Dakota is based purely on her talent.

Dakota Johnson and Antonio Banderas attend The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter party at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto on September 07, 2019 in Toronto, Canada© Getty
Dakota and Antonio, pictured above in 2019, are still very close

"It's because she's a good actress," he said, maintaining: "She's a good actress in many different ways, because she's a great comedian, too."

He further gushed: "She developed now her career more in drama, but I remember when she did a TV show called Ben and Kate that I got a lot of fun [out of seeing] her on the screen, because she got the rhythm of comedy, too."

Antonio Banderas, wife Melanie Griffith, daughters Stella Banderas and Dakota Johnson at the Shrek 2 premiere in 2004© Getty
The family in 2004

Ben and Kate aired for one season in 2012, and also featured Nat Faxon, Lucy Punch, Echo Kellum, Brittany Snow, Melinda McGraw, and Geoff Stults.

Melanie and Antonio were married for 18 years© Ron Galella
Melanie and Antonio were married for 18 years

Antonio lastly teased that for their next collaboration, he and Dakota should "maybe" find a comedy to do "someday."

Antonio banderas kissing daughter Stella on head© Getty
The actor with his daughter Stella in 2021

Since his split from Melanie, Antonio has been in a relationship with German entrepreneur Nicole Kimpel.

He is still partly based in his hometown of Málaga, Spain, and his forthcoming movie, Paddington in Peru, is out on Valentine's Day.

