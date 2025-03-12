Fans react to Colleen Hoover's next book adaption Verity amid Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni drama — see star-studded cast

Colleen Hoover is moving forward with another movie adaptation, in spite of the drama surrounding her first.

In August of last year, the beloved romance author celebrated the premiere of It Ends With Us, which came after delays due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, as well as the since-confirmed dispute between its stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Since the August premiere, the latter has devolved into a million-dollar legal battle, through which the Gossip Girl actress has accused the Jane the Virgin actor of sexual harassment, and he has in turn sued her for defamation.

TRAILER: It Ends With Us

Still, now there's a new group of fellow A-Listers joining the Colleen Hoover cinematic universe, for the adaptation of another one of her most popular novels, Verity.

Here's what to know about the forthcoming film.

© Getty Production for Verity has started in New York City

What is Verity about?

Verity the novel first came out in 2018, and it is a psychological thriller about Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer on the brink of financial ruin when she accepts the job offer of a lifetime from Jeremy Crawford, the husband of bestselling author Verity Crawford, who hired her to complete the remaining books in a successful series his injured wife is unable to finish.

Once Lowen moves into the Crawford home, she uncovers Verity's unfinished autobiography, full of shocking admissions about her own husband and family.

© Getty Anne stars as its titular character

Who will star in the Verity movie?

Like It Ends With Us, the Verity movie adaptation has a star-studded cast. Dakota Johnson — who also serves as producer, and knows a thing or two about starring in adaptations of viral books — is its lead Lowen, while early-aughts heartthrob Josh Hartnett will star as Jeremy.

Last but certainly not least is Anne Hathaway, who in addition to also being a producer, will star as Verity.

© Getty Dakota as Lowen on March 12

What else you need to know

The movie is being directed by Michael Showalter, who recently also directed Anne's hit romantic comedy The Idea of You, starring Nicholas Galitzine, also an adaptation.

Though a release date for the movie has not been announced just yet, it is already in production, and last month, Anne and Josh were spotted filming together in New York City.

© Getty Josh and Dakota filming in NYC

Fan reaction

Despite the (ongoing) complications that came with the It Ends With Us production and release, fans are still excited for the arrival of Verity.

Once more details about the cast came out earlier this week, fans were quick to take to social media to express their excitement, with one writing: "I cannot wait!! This book was so damn good and now a movie," as others followed suit with: "I COULD NOT POSSIBLY BE ANY MORE EXCITED ABOUT THIS!!!!" and: "What a cast!" as well as: "I love this book so this cast is perfect in my opinion! I mean I'll watch anything & everything Josh Hartnett is in too!"