Don Johnson reunites with all six children for special 75th birthday celebration

Don Johnson gave fans a rare and heartwarming glimpse into his family life as he celebrated his 75th birthday over the weekend. The Miami Vice icon took to Instagram to share a touching photo of himself surrounded by all six of his beloved children.

Posting the festive snap, which showed Don and his family smiling together on a staircase adorned with Christmas decorations, the actor wrote,:"My kids are my everything!!! Happy Birthday to me!!!!"

It was a beautiful moment that showcased not just Don’s love for his family but also the unique bonds he shares with each of his children.

His ex-wife Melanie Griffith, mother to one of Don’s children, couldn’t help but share her joy in the comments, writing, "How beautiful this is!!! FAMILY is everything. Happy Birthday Don."

The photo captured a special coming together of Don’s blended family, a dynamic that has evolved over the years. With children from different relationships and one adopted, it’s a testament to the love and connection that transcends time and circumstance.

Don’s eldest child, 41-year-old Jesse Wayne Johnson, was featured in the snap. Jesse, whose mother is actress Patti D’Arbanville, came into Don’s life during his younger days when the actor was balancing Hollywood stardom and fatherhood. Patti, now 72, is remembered for her high-profile romance with musician Cat Stevens.

Next in the family line-up is 34-year-old Dakota Johnson, undoubtedly the most recognisable face among Don’s children.

Dakota, who has carved her own successful path in Hollywood with roles in Fifty Shades of Grey and Persuasion, is Don’s daughter with Melanie Griffith. Don and Melanie’s whirlwind relationship saw them tie the knot twice—first briefly in 1976 and again from 1989 until their final split in 1996.

Also present was 27-year-old Stella Banderas, the daughter of Melanie and her ex-husband Antonio Banderas.

Stella, with her stunning features and quiet poise, brought a graceful touch to the family gathering. Although she is not Don’s biological child, Stella has always been a cherished part of the extended Johnson family.

Don’s younger trio—Atherton Grace Johnson, 24, Jasper Johnson, 22, and Deacon Johnson, 18—are the children he shares with his current wife, Kelley Phleger. Kelley, a Montessori school teacher, has been a stabilising force in Don’s life since the couple married in 1999. The pair have built a loving home and raised their three children away from the glare of Hollywood’s spotlight.

And then there’s Alexander Bauer, 38, the son Melanie had during her marriage to actor Steven Bauer. Don reportedly adopted Alexander during his marriage to Melanie, and their bond has remained strong ever since.

Reflecting on fatherhood, Don has always been candid about how much his children mean to him. Following the birth of his youngest son Deacon in 2006, Don told OK! magazine, "I love kids, so it’s more good times, more joy and more fun. It’s no less exciting this time than it was the first time."

It’s clear that family has always been at the core of Don’s life, even as his Hollywood career skyrocketed. Don became a household name in the 1980s as Detective Sonny Crockett in Miami Vice, the groundbreaking series that revolutionised television with its sleek fashion, iconic music, and gritty storylines. The show captured the pulse of a wild and dangerous era in southern Florida, and Don’s charismatic performance turned him into a global star.

After Miami Vice, Don continued his reign on the small screen with Nash Bridges, a crime drama set in San Francisco that saw him star alongside Cheech Marin. In more recent years, Don has enjoyed success on the big screen with standout roles in films like Book Club alongside Jane Fonda and Knives Out opposite Jamie Lee Curtis.

Yet, Don’s journey has been anything but straightforward. Known for his hard-partying ways during his early Hollywood days, Don has spoken openly about the struggles he faced with drugs and alcohol. In a moment of reflection, he shared with DailyMail.com, "When I was a young man in Hollywood, drugs, alcohol and partying were everywhere, and it was hard to escape. It doesn’t become a problem immediately; it takes time, and it led to some poor choices."

It was Kelley who ultimately became the anchor he needed. Meeting her marked a turning point in Don’s life, and the actor made major changes, selling off his collection of 20 cars and his sprawling ranch in Colorado. By the late 2000s, Don had fully embraced a healthier lifestyle and found peace in family life.

Buddhism and self-help philosophies also played a significant role in his transformation. Don explained, "I stopped doing drugs with the help of Buddhism and New Age self-help. I let go of fear."