Lorraine Kelly's return date to ITV confirmed following health scare

Lorraine Kelly will return to her ITV daytime show on Monday following a brief absence due to surgery.

The presenter, 65, underwent keyhole surgery to have her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed earlier this month. The operation was described as a preventative measure following advice from her doctors.

Lorraine explains her health decision

© Shutterstock Lorraine Kelly on her morning programme, Lorraine, on ITV

In a video message posted on social media at the time, Lorraine told fans: "Hi there, it's Lorraine here, just wanted to let you know I'm having a wee procedure today. I've not been feeling all that well for a little while."

She added: "So I had some scans and tests and I have to have my ovaries and my tubes taken out. It's purely preventative... I'm going to be totally fine. See you soon!"

Lorraine has been open in the past about her health, and her latest post-op updates have once again drawn praise for her transparency.

Christine Lampard confirms her return

© Shutterstock Christine Lampard and Naga Munchetty on Lorraine

Christine Lampard, 46, who stepped in to host Lorraine during the recovery period, confirmed at the end of Friday’s show (16 May) that Lorraine would be back on air on Monday.

Christine said: "That is all we've got time for here, Lorraine is back on Monday, she's going to be joined by Sir David Jason and Hannah Waddingham."

Her words were echoed by Lorraine herself on Instagram the evening before, where she posted a photo with her surgeon and her granddaughter, Billie.

Lorraine shares gratitude to hospital staff

© Instagram Lorraine thanked the hospital staff

In the post, Lorraine wrote: "I had my check up today and the fabulous @ahmed_raafat_gynaecologist_ says I can go back to work on Monday – as long as I take it easy."

She added: "Billie obviously loved him. Huge thanks to Mr Rafaat and his top team who've chosen to work here and help us – from countries like Croatia, Nepal and all over Europe, Africa and the Caribbean. What on earth would we do without you?"

Colleagues, including Ranvir Singh and Christine, left messages of support in the comments.

A trusted presence on morning TV

© Instagram Lorraine Kelly told her social media following that she was undergoing "preventative" surgery

Lorraine has been a constant on ITV's morning schedule for decades. The Scottish broadcaster has hosted Lorraine since 2010, with earlier presenting roles on GMTV dating back to the 1990s.

She has become known for her friendly interview style and her support for various health causes, including breast cancer awareness and menopause education.

A careful recovery

© Instagram Lorraine Kelly was getting better at home after her surgery

Despite her return to work, Lorraine has confirmed she is under instructions to "take it easy". Keyhole surgery generally allows for a faster recovery than more invasive procedures, though patients are typically advised to limit physical activity for a few weeks.

Medical experts recommend avoiding heavy lifting, high-impact movement and prolonged standing after laparoscopic procedures. Lorraine’s decision to resume her show, with doctor’s permission, suggests her recovery has progressed well.

Fans have shared their support for Lorraine across social media. One viewer wrote: "So glad Lorraine is feeling better. The mornings aren’t the same without her!"

Another added: "She’s such a professional – honest, warm, and never afraid to talk about difficult things."

Lorraine will be joined by Only Fools and Horses legend Sir David Jason and Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham when she returns to the sofa on Monday morning.

The pair are expected to promote upcoming projects and reflect on their careers in what promises to be a star-studded comeback episode.

Lorraine airs weekdays from 9am on ITV1 and ITVX.