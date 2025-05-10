James Martin says 'leave me alone' in emotional on-air tribute to his grandmother

James Martin made an emotional return to ITV's Saturday Morning as he paid tribute to his late grandmother in a heartfelt segment.

The 51-year-old chef baked a batch of scones using her exact recipe, with memories clearly close to the surface.

Baking with Granny’s bowl

Speaking directly to viewers, James explained that he would be baking scones just the way his grandmother used to make them. Holding up a mixing bowl, he said: “This is my late granny Smith’s bowl. The bowl I used to watch her bake and make the scones in.”

He added: “This is her recipe, I haven’t changed it over the years, this is hers.”

James noted that his love of cooking came from watching his grandmother bake by hand. “She used to sit there with this bowl, slightly smaller fingers than what I had, but she had a magic touch with the bakery because they didn’t have a machine,” he shared.

‘It brings back so many memories’

As he rubbed butter and flour together, James told viewers: “This is what used to take a good half an hour. It makes such a big difference.” He went on to say: “It brings back so many memories. No doubt my granny Smith will be looking down on me now, chuckling to herself.”

He then reflected on the moment scones came out of the oven during his childhood. “It was that anticipation as they came out of the oven. This is one of the reasons I got into cooking.”

'Leave me alone for a bit'

Later in the show, after loading the scones with jam and cream, James ended up with food on his face, prompting laughter from the ITV crew.

“I don’t care,” James said, clearly enjoying the moment. “I don’t care.”

After giving a quick rundown of what was still to come, the chef turned to his team and joked: “Just leave me alone for a bit.”

It was a quiet but telling sign that the moment meant something more. Though delivered in jest, James’s words struck a chord with viewers.

A relatable moment for many

As a public figure who often keeps his personal life relatively private, James’s openness struck a chord. It was a rare insight into the man behind the recipes, and a reminder of how food often connects us to memory, family, and loss.

The segment quickly gained praise online. Fans took to social media to share how moved they were by James’s tribute and his down-to-earth delivery.

One viewer wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “James Martin talking about his granny's scones has me tearing up on a Saturday morning. It’s the little things that hit you.”

Another added: “This is why I love Saturday Morning. No pretence. Just heartfelt food and stories.”

A moment of real emotion on live TV

James has had an emotional few years, having opened up in the past about health concerns and personal challenges. In 2018, he also spoke about the death of his grandmother being one of the moments that shaped his approach to food.

This latest on-air tribute adds to his growing reputation as a chef who cooks not just with skill, but with real feeling.

James Martin’s Saturday Morning airs Saturdays at 9.30am on ITV1 and ITVX.