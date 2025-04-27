James Martin flooded with support after sharing personal update away from Saturday Morning

James Martin’s fans have rushed to support him after he shared an update away from his role on Saturday Morning. The 52-year-old presenter has fronted the popular ITV programme since 2017, following his departure from BBC's Saturday Kitchen.

Away from television, James has continued to build his business empire. In March 2023, he opened Tavern at The Lygon Arms in the Cotswolds.

Nestled on the high street in Broadway, the Tavern offers traditional pub food with a luxury twist. On Instagram, James reminded his followers of the venue, writing: "Step off Broadway High Street and enjoy a laid-back lunch at Tavern by James Martin. Relax in the cosy ambience with a local cider or ale and indulge in a bite from our blackboard menu."

© Shutterstock James Martin on ITV's Saturday Morning

Fans were quick to share their praise. One follower wrote: "Loved it here and staff made it such a lovely evening." Another said: "Awesome place. Incredible service and food."

Others promised to return soon. "Great spot looking forward to returning," said one, while another added: "Everything looks great as always."

James Martin’s health struggles

© Shutterstock James Martin opens up on health battle after cancer diagnosis

James’s latest update comes after he opened up about his private battle with skin cancer. The TV chef was first diagnosed in 2018 and has since undergone multiple surgeries as the cancer returned on several occasions.

Speaking about his experience, James admitted the period around his diagnosis was one of the darkest times of his life. He shared: "It was one of the most fraught and difficult periods of my life."

During this time, James also dealt with personal loss, including missing his grandfather’s funeral, and was the victim of a burglary at his home.

At one point, the situation was so serious that James said he even started to consider planning his own funeral. It marked a difficult chapter for the chef, who continued to work publicly despite the challenges.

A new chapter for the chef

© Shutterstock James Martin on This Morning

Six years on from his diagnosis, James is now feeling more positive. Speaking to Candis Magazine, he said: "But this is the first time in six years that I feel as fit as a fiddle."

James admitted he has taken a more relaxed approach to life since his health scare. "I've got this dream. I'd have my own place called Eight which would be open eight days a month serving an eight-course menu to 18 people," he revealed.

The idea reflects his passion for food but also his wish to slow down and enjoy life more fully.

© Shutterstock James Martin makes major wedding announcement on Saturday Morning

As well as running the Tavern, James has a busy schedule with his various ventures, books, and live shows. However, he has made it clear he is determined to focus on projects that bring him happiness rather than simply working for the sake of it.

Fans continue to support him across social media, with many admiring not just his cooking, but also his resilience and honesty in speaking about his personal challenges.

James's story serves as a reminder that even those in the spotlight face private battles, and the response from fans shows just how much affection the public holds for him.

Saturday Morning with James Martin continues to air weekends on ITV1 and ITVX.