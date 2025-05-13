Alan Titchmarsh's 'heartbreaking' family confession leaves fans reeling

Alan Titchmarsh became emotional during the latest episode of Love Your Weekend, as he shared a personal family memory with guest Elaine Paige.

The presenter and gardener, 76, was discussing musical theatre when he opened up about a moment connected to his late parents that left him visibly moved.

'I still can't watch it without welling up'

© ITV Alan Titchmarsh and Elaine Paige on Love Your Weekend

Elaine, 77, was reflecting on her career and her role as Grizabella in Cats, when she spoke about the power of performing Memory. She told Alan: "I never tired of singing that song because it is so emotional both lyrically and in terms of the tune."

Alan responded: "I still can't watch it without welling up. I was lucky enough, as you very sweetly coached me in All Star Musicals."

Elaine smiled: "Of course, I remember."

Alan then revealed why that performance meant so much to him: "You said to me because I had to sing a song I had never sung before – and that my dad had sung to my mum."

Elaine confirmed the story: "You told me that, so I knew it was going to be emotional for you."

Alan added: "You told me, 'Park that because it will get in the way of the song.'"

'You sang your heart out'

© ITV Alan Titchmarsh getting emotional

Elaine praised Alan’s performance and emotional control: "Exactly because it is true. And you did – especially the last note – your heart was in it, Alan. You sang your heart out, and it was noticeable, it was heartbreaking."

Alan, clearly touched by her words, replied simply: "Bless you."

The conversation offered viewers a rare glimpse into Alan’s personal life, particularly his bond with his late father. It was a moment that many found unexpectedly moving.

Alan loses composure in light-hearted moment

© ITV Elaine Paige on Love Your Weekend

Later in the show, Alan’s emotions took a different turn when he struggled to hold back laughter during a dog grooming segment.

As a professional groomer demonstrated brushing a dog’s teeth, Alan began giggling and eventually had to pause the segment.

Apologising to the guests and crew, he said: "Sorry, I lost the plot halfway through."

Alan has long been known for his calm, composed presenting style, so viewers were surprised to see him showcase his vulnerability.

A consistent voice on British TV

© ITV Alan Titchmarsh is a fan favourite

Alan’s presence on Love Your Weekend continues to draw loyal viewers every Sunday morning. His interviews often blend thoughtful insight with warm humour, and Sunday’s episode was no exception.

He remains one of ITV’s most recognisable presenters, having spent decades in the public eye from his gardening days to now helming his own lifestyle series.

While Alan keeps much of his family life private, these brief glimpses show the depth of emotion behind his decades-long career.

© ITV Alan Titchmarsh and Elaine Paige got emotional on Love Your Weekend

As Love Your Weekend continues to celebrate the best of British countryside life, heritage, and culture, it’s moments like these – real and unscripted – that keep viewers tuning in.

Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh airs Sundays at 9.30am on ITV and is available to stream on ITVX.