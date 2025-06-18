Jack Draper's modest living situation despite impressive net worth

Jack Draper has cemented his status as one of Britain's rising tennis stars.

Despite missing out on a place in the quarter-finals at the French Open, the British men's No. 1 is making waves at Queen's, which kicked off earlier this week.

In recent years, the athlete, who is currently fifth in the world rankings, has added to his fortune with pots of prize money. Endorsements aside, it's been reported that Jack's estimated net worth sits at around £4 million.

© Getty Images Jack lost to Alexander Bublik on day 9 of the French Open

He took home just under £1 million from the Indian Wells Open in March, and has since supplemented his fortune with an additional £500,000 from other tournaments.

While his net worth has soared in recent years, Jack's living situation is still somewhat relatable! The 23-year-old moved out of his mother's Surrey home two years ago, and is now thought to be living in southwest London with fellow British tennis star Paul Jubb, whom he's known since junior tournaments, as well as his older brother, Ben.

© Getty Images The tennis star is currently fifth in the world rankings

Keep scrolling to find out more about the star's life in London…

Finding his feet

When Jack first moved to London, he spoke about having to quickly tackle chores such as cooking and doing the laundry. During a chat with Tatler, he explained how he learnt to nail two key recipes - chicken pesto pasta and "a good egg on toast".

According to Vogue, Jack's first flat is a simple yet homely abode, filled with typical homeware and pictures. Musing on Jack's DIY skills, his housemate Paul told the publication: "I wouldn't say it's a professional job".

© Getty Images Jack and Paul have known each other for years

While Jack is notoriously private when it comes to his personal life, Paul has shared several glimpses inside their shared living situation. "We're similar in most aspects," the 25-year-old told The Yorkshire Post.

"I probably had to mother him a little bit at the start I'd say but it's awesome living together."

He added: "We're like a married couple. We get in, one of us will cook dinner, and then maybe after that we’ll chill and we'll watch tennis or put on a movie. We’re always talking a lot about tennis and where we can get better."

Embracing city life

The 23-year-old has seemingly been making the most of his new life in the Big Smoke. He's previously spoken about his passion for finding hidden gems "that are sort of underground or that people don't know about", and has revealed his penchant for one of the city's most beloved modes of transport: Lime bikes!

"My new favourite thing is Lime bikes and scooters, although that's probably not the best for my body in case of potholes", he said during an interview with The Times.

And when he's not zipping about the city on a Lime bike, Jack can be found driving his trusty second hand Volkswagen Polo.