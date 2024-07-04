Inside Wimbledon star Jack Draper's life away from the spotlight: His modelling career, grandmother's 'devastating' struggle & more

Britain's Jack Draper is making waves at Wimbledon having stormed through to the second round after a triumphant victory against Sweden's Elias Ymer.

The 22-year-old, who took Andy Murray's place in the competition, will now face fellow Brit Cameron Norrie with the tennis duo stepping out on Court 1 on Thursday afternoon.

As the new British No. 1 looks to continue his Wimbledon campaign, join HELLO! for a deep dive into his poignant tennis journey, his family life away from the spotlight and his impressive modelling career…

© Getty Images The tennis ace grew up in Surrey

Jack's inspirational grandmother

Tennis ace Jack credits his beloved grandmother with kickstarting his sporting career. As a former tennis coach and player, Jack's grandmother Brenda, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2015 aged 70, inspired him to pick up a racket.

Jack has been incredibly open about grandmother's heartbreaking condition. Prior to playing at Wimbledon, he said: "As a former tennis player and coach who worked with many top national players, it was devastating for me and my family to see my grandmother's condition deteriorate.

© Instagram Jack shares a close bond with his beloved grandmother

"Nana was one of my biggest supporters growing up and I have always been very close to her, but this is a disease which completely takes away the person you knew.

"My Pa, who is Nana's main carer, still brings her to the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton to watch me train, but she doesn't know who I am. And if my tennis matches are on TV, he will tell Nana it's me but it doesn't register with her anymore."

He continued: "In the midst of what is a very sad and difficult time, you have to try to find moments of laughter and cherish them."

In a show of support, Jack teamed up with Alzheimer's Society back in December 2023, helping to raise public awareness. Taking to Instagram at the time, he penned an emotional message which read: "Those who know me will know that my nana is one of the most special and important people in my life.

"She was a tennis coach and my biggest supporter/inspiration growing up. Almost 10 years ago, she was diagnosed with dementia and has been gradually declining ever since.

© Getty Images Jack beat Carlos Alcaraz in the Queen's Club Championships back in June

"I am teaming up with Alzheimer's Society @alzheimerssoc to raise awareness and funds in the hope that one day we can find a cure and beat this disease."

His close-knit family

Tennis runs in Jack's blood. His dad Roger is a former chief executive of Sport England and the Lawn Tennis Association, whilst his mum Nicky is a former junior British Tennis Champion.

Meanwhile, his lookalike brother Ben acts as his manager and is also a former pro.

© Getty Images Jack is the current British No. 1

"It's really nice to have people who you love - and you know they have your back at every turn - around you on a day-to-day basis," Jack told BBC Sport.

"That's what keeps the feet on the ground, that's what keeps you motivated and ultimately keeps you sane in the sport."

His modelling career

The tennis star, who is 6ft4in tall, is signed to modelling agency IMG. He has appeared in a plethora of photoshoots and has previously graced the pages of British Vogue and Tatler.

"I quite enjoy being in front of the camera," Jack told Vogue in June. "If I'm looking good, that is." Sharing a glimpse inside his various transformations, he went on to say: "I've done a buzzcut, mohawk, mullet…"