Wimbledon hopeful Jack Draper celebrates incredible new role away from tennis
jack draper at us open© Getty Images

The British tennis star has competed at the US Open and Wimbledon

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
British sports star Jack Draper had plenty to celebrate on Thursday following an exciting update away from the world of tennis.

In a post shared to Instagram, fashion house Burberry unveiled Jack as their new brand ambassador.

tennis player on court© Getty Images
The tennis ace has been unveiled as Burberry's latest brand ambassador

To announce the news, the British label shared a joyous picture of the 23-year-old clad in a khaki Burberry jacket, which he wore layered over a black T-shirt complete with a statement check collar.

A caption read: "Introducing our new brand ambassador, British No.1 tennis player Jack Draper. His drive, dedication and optimism, on and off the tennis court, make him a perfect match for Burberry."

Of his new role, the world No.7 said: "Being able to represent Burberry as a brand ambassador is a real honour for me. I have admired the brand since I was a kid — it’s an iconic house and represents classic British style."

Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee, meanwhile, said: "It's inspiring seeing Jack Draper represent Great Britain with such a level of commitment. He is already one of his generation's most talented sportspeople.

"We are looking forward to watching his matches over the next few months."

tennis player celebrating on court© Getty Images
Jack is the current British No. 1

He joins an array of fellow ambassadors including actor Barry Keoghan, Zhang Jingyi and Tang Wei.

Fans and friends were quick to congratulate the professional tennis player, with one writing: "Main man! Can't believe how far he's come with his journey in tennis!" while a second remarked: "Big congrats Jack! Well deserved," and a third chimed in: "The dawn of a new era for Burberry!"

tennis player leaping into air© Getty Images
Jack celebrating a victory in 2024

This isn't the first time Jack has dabbled in the world of luxury fashion. While Britain's No. 1 tennis star is best known for his flair on court, he's no stranger to modelling and has appeared in numerous photoshoots for the likes of British Vogue and Tatler.

Jack, who is 6ft3in tall, is currently signed to modelling agency IMG.

Reflecting on his career in the spotlight, he previously told Vogue: "I quite enjoy being in front of the camera. If I'm looking good, that is."

Sharing a glimpse inside his various transformations over the years, he went on to say: "I've done a buzzcut, mohawk, mullet…"

Jack's new role with Burberry comes after he graced the FROW at the label's SS25 show at London Fashion Week. He was photographed at the glitzy event alongside Vogue's US editor in chief, Dame Anna Wintour.

