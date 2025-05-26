Emma Raducanu still 'feels bad' over Andy Murray mixed doubles drama

Emma Raducanu has revealed that she still feels remorseful about last year's unexpected mixed-doubles withdrawal at Wimbledon, which left her partner, Andy Murray, without a match.

Despite the apparent drama, the young tennis star hopes to seek the retired player's guidance as the tour transitions to the upcoming grass-court season.

In 2024, Emma, 22, made headlines after she pulled out of their highly anticipated mixed-doubles pairing at the prestigious tournament, citing a sore wrist.

© Getty Emma Raducanu talks to the media ahead of the French Open at Roland Garros

The decision even prompted a pointed tweet of "Astonishing" from Andy's mother, Judy Murray.

However, time appears to have eased any lingering tension. The two tennis stars reportedly exchanged greetings in Australia while he was working with Novak Djokovic.

With Andy's recent split from Novak, the possibility of the 38-year-old taking on a coaching role has resurfaced.

© Getty Andy Murray seen with Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic on Day One of the 2025 French Open

"I hope he's forgiven me for last year," Emma said ahead of her first-round match at the French Open. "I still feel bad about it."

When questioned about potentially bringing Andy into her coaching team, especially with her current arrangement with Mark Petchey set to conclude after the grass-court season, Emma responded: "I don't know. That's something that's not been anywhere near my mind.

"But it was great to see him around again with Novak and it's tough that's ended. I'm looking forward to seeing him around and having a conversation."

© Getty Emma and Andy were due to play together at Wimbledon last year

Emma clearly holds the former Wimbledon champion in high regard. "I think he would give great advice," she concluded. "He's been in a similar situation [to Raducanu herself] and would probably understand a lot of things that I’m also going through."

At this year's French Open, Emma is set to play her first-round match against China's Wang Xinyu on Monday.

All about Emma Raducanu

Emma burst onto the global stage with her historic and unexpected victory at the 2021 US Open, becoming the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam singles title.

© Getty Emma burst onto the global stage with her historic victory at the 2021 US Open

After this, she was honoured with the 2021 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award and received an MBE for her services to tennis.

Despite facing challenges with injuries in subsequent seasons, Emma has demonstrated resilience. In 2025, she made a strong return to form, notably defeating world No. 17 Daria Kasatkina in straight sets at the Internationaux de Strasbourg.