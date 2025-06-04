Keanu Reeves' girlfriend shows off diamond ring on wedding finger as couple pack on PDA

Keanu Reeves enjoyed a glamorous date night with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant on Tuesday evening as the couple stepped out for the premiere of Ballerina.

Alexandra graced the carpet in a sleeveless crimson gown that featured a plunging neckline adorned with ruffle detailing. The striking garment was accessorized with a pair of metallic heels and an ivory-hued clutch bag embellished with gold hardware.

© Getty Images Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves at the Ballerina premiere

The artist left her luscious silver locks down in a sleek straight style with a side fringe while her makeup was natural and radiant courtesy of a pinch of blush and a glossy rouge lip. Alexandra added a touch of glitz to her look with a stack of bangles and a pair of diamond-encrusted stud earrings.

However, all eyes were on the 52-year-old's diamond ring – set on a gold band and worn on her wedding finger. Keanu's girlfriend was spotted wearing the same ring back in April during the couple's romantic trip to London.

© Getty Images The couple shared a sweet kiss

Meanwhile, Keanu looked equally suave in a black tailored suit layered over a crisp white shirt and spotted tie. The actor teamed his refined ensemble with a pair of patent brown leather shoes.

Ballerina is the newest installment of the John Wick franchise and sees Ana de Armas take on the lead role of Eve Macarro and the 60-year-old star reprise his performance of hitman John Wick.

The couple's relationship

Alexandra and Keanu first met at a dinner party back in 2009 and shortly collaborated on two art books together. The couple made their red carpet debut in 2019 and collaborated on two art books together. Ode to Happiness was released in 2011 and photography book Shadows hit stores in 2016.

© FilmMagic Alexandra Grant looked stunning in a red gown

Following their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in November 2019, Alexandra reflected on the aftermath during a 2020 interview with Vogue.

"I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that's fascinating, but the question I've been asking in all of this is: 'What is the opportunity for good?'" said the visual artist.

© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant at the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film premiere

When asked if marriage interested her, she replied: "Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How’s that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships."

In an interview with People in 2023, Keanu opened up about his private relationship when asked about his last moment of bliss. "A couple of days ago with my honey," he shared. "We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great.

"It was just really nice to be together," added the actor.