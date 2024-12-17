Keanu Reeves, 60, joined by rarely-seen girlfriend Alexandra Grant, 51, for night out in LA

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant enjoyed a night out in Hollywood on Monday night for the LA premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

The John Wick actor, 60 and his artist girlfriend, 51, looked loved up as they stood hand-in-hand on the red carpet at TCL Chinese Theatre.

© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Keanu Reeves was joined by his girlfriend Alexandra Grant at the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film premiere

Keanu, who plays Sonic's enemy Shadow in the animated film, looked suave in a dark suit, paired with a red and navy striped tie, while he wrapped his arm around his other half, who wore a stunning black and silver glittering gown.

Alexandra completed her look with a metallic clutch while styling her platinum blonde bob in a sophisticated curl.

© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Keanu and Alexandra posed up a storm on the red carpet

The couple were joined by an impressive line-up of stars at the event, including Keanu's co-stars Jim Carrey and Ben Schwartz, who voice Doctor Eggman and Sonic respectively.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 10 celebrity couples who have aged like fine wine

Keanu and Alexandra's latest outing follows their lunch date at Scott's in Mayfair, London in October, as well as their appearance at the Moto GP Sachsenring in Germany in the summer.

© NurPhoto The pair were pictured at the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland at Sachsenring Circuit in July

While the couple are notoriously private about their romance, they're believed to have been romantically linked since 2011, which is the same year their book, Ode to Happiness, was released. They later collaborated again on the 2016 photography book, Shadows.

After going public with their romance in 2019 on the red carpet of an LA gala, Alexandra reflected on the aftermath during a 2020 interview with Vogue.

© Pierre Suu The pair worked on a book together in 2011

"I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that's fascinating, but the question I've been asking in all of this is: 'What is the opportunity for good?'" said the visual artist.

When asked if marriage interested her, she shared her belief in the value of romantic relationships, saying: "Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How’s that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships."

© Michael Kovac The couple have been linked since 2011

While Keanu rarely comments on his romantic life, he shared an insight into their loving relationship back in 2023 when asked about his last moment of bliss. "A couple of days ago with my honey," he told PEOPLE. "We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great.

"It was just really nice to be together," added the actor.