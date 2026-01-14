The 6 most expensive Hollywood roles in history

While countless Hollywood legends are comfortably rolling in their fortunes, some film roles have paid out so spectacularly that they’ve practically set the gold standard. Whether it’s a loveable character in a popular franchise, or even one hit film that set them up for life, many a-listers not only scored the role of a lifetime, but negotiated lucrative deals that supercharged their bank accounts.

Cast your guesses now – we’re taking a look at six of the most expensive Hollywood roles in history, and just how much their actors took home…

All estimates taken from celebritynetworth.com unless otherwise stated

© Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock Johnny earned a $90 million salary from just one film Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow – $300 million+ After his swashbuckling turn as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Johnny Depp could happily retire from the pirate’s life. The star reportedly earned over $300 million off the hit Disney franchise, including a staggering $90 million salary from Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017). Depp reportedly negotiated a percentage of backend profits on several films, Pirates included – likely bolstering his already impressive payday.

© ©2003 WARNER BROS DVD sales and hefty bonuses made this role lucrative for Keanu Reeves Keanu Reeves as Neo – $200 million+ Keanu Reeves’ eye-watering salary for his role as Neo in The Matrix franchise may be a hard pill to swallow. The Hollywood star’s total earnings across the first three films reportedly exceed $200 million, including $120 million in bonuses from the second and third movies. DVD sales from The Matrix reportedly earned the actor some extra cash, as the first film remains one of the best-selling DVDs ever. Keanu also secured an approximate $14 million salary for The Matrix Resurrections (2021) plus back-end payments, so he’s not doing too badly in the streaming era either.

© Getty Images Bruce scored one of the biggest paychecks for a single film Bruce Willis as Malcolm Crowe – $114 million It’s likely Bruce Willis didn’t have a sixth sense that his role as Malcolm Crowe would score him a nine-figure payday. The actor took home a salary of $14 million for the eerie flick, but his staggering payday came from his 17.5% slice of the film’s net profits – thanks to the film’s box office success, he reportedly pocketed an extra $100 million.



© Alamy Stock Photo Tom scored a super lucrative deal for Top Gun: Maverick Tom Cruise as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell – $200 million+ While Tom Cruise has earned a pretty impressive sum for his role in the Mission Impossible franchise – including a $100 million paycheck for Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) – it’s his role as suave pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell that has proved the most lucrative. As both the star and producer of Top Gun: Maverick (2022), Tom not only scored a $13 million salary but a 10-20 percent cut of the film’s first dollar gross revenue, meaning he got a share of box office revenue before studio costs. The actor likely earned over $200 million thanks to this deal – around 100 times his salary for the original 1986 film. With Top Gun 3 rumoured, Tom might have an even pricier payday on the horizon.

© Sony Pictures Will negotiated for a cut of the films' gross following the success of the original Will Smith as Agent J – $169.1 million Thwarting alien threats paid off for Will Smith. For his role as Agent J in the first three Men in Black trilogy, the actor earned a substantial salary – culminating with $20 million upfront for Men in Black 3 (2012). After the success of the first film, Will negotiated a 10% cut of the gross for the following instalments, pocketing an additional $80 million worth in backend points for the third film – resulting in an estimated $169.1 million in total. It’s pretty understandable why Agent J hung up his suit and tie ahead of the fourth flick now.