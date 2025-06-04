Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ferris Bueller bombshell returns to the spotlight almost 15 years after last movie — see then-and-now photos
Subscribe
Ferris Bueller bombshell returns to the spotlight almost 15 years after last movie — see then-and-now photos
Matthew Broderick, Mia Sara, and Alan Ruck publicity portrait for the film 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off', 1986© Getty Images

Ferris Bueller bombshell returns to the spotlight almost 15 years after last movie — see then-and-now photos

Mia Sara came out of her acting hiatus for a new movie with Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Mia Sara appears to be ready for her comeback.

On June 2, the actress, best known for her role in the Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck helmed 1986 comedy Ferris Bueller's Day Off, made a rare red carpet appearance in Los Angeles.

She stepped out of both her red carpet and acting retirement, to celebrate her role in Mike Flanagan's latest Stephen King adaptation, The Life of Chuck, her first in over ten years.

Mia Sara seen at "The Life Of Chuck" Special Screening at Hollywood Legion Theater on June 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty
Mia made a rare red carpet appearance

For the extra special outing, Mia, 57, stepped out in a drapey black blouse paired with a fitted midi skirt and black ankle boots, accessorizing with chunky metal bracelets and earrings. Her salt-and-pepper hair was styled into a side-swept pixie cut.

At the event, she posed for photos with her The Life of Chuck cast, which includes none other than Mark Hamill and Tom Hiddleston, as well as Kate Siegel, Karen Gillan, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Carl Lumbly, among others.

Per IMDb, The Life of Chuck is a "life-affirming, genre-bending story based on Stephen King's novella about three chapters in the life of an ordinary man named Charles Krantz," who is played by Tom. Mia stars as Sarah Krantz.

The movie "Ferris Bueller's Day Off", written and directed by John Hughes. Seen here, Mia Sara as Sloane Peterson. Initial theatrical release June 11, 1986© Getty
She starred as Sloane Peterson in Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Save for an appearance in a 2013 short film titled Pretty Pretty, Mia had not acted in a full-length film since 2011's Dorothy and the Witches of Oz, as well as its series The Witches of Oz, and before that, another TV short in 2007.

Recently speaking with People about her decision to end her acting hiatus, she said she was inspired by her The Life of Chuck director's 2021 Netflix horror miniseries Midnight Mass, which she described as "one of my favorite things I've ever seen."

Mia Sara (L) and Brian Henson seen at "The Life Of Chuck" Special Screening after party at Mother Tongue on June 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty
The actress had her husband by her side for the premiere

"We've been such fans, and we met socially, he and the magnificent Kate Siegel, and he just said, 'Well, don't you ever really want to work again?'" she further shared, adding: "And I said, 'Oh, I don't know.' He said, 'Well, what if I offered you something?' I said, 'Well, okay, if you offer me something, I'll do it.'"

Mia, whose full name is Mia Sarapochiello, was born in New York City, and made her screen debut as Princess Lili in Ridley Scott's 1985 fairy-tale film Legend, alongside Tom Cruise.

The movie "Ferris Bueller's Day Off", written and directed by John Hughes. Seen here from left, Alan Ruck as Cameron Frye, Mia Sara as Sloane Peterson and Matthew Broderick as Ferris Bueller in the Art Institute of Chicago. Initial theatrical release June 11, 1986© Getty
Ferris Bueller was only her second ever movie

In 1996, she married Sean Connery's son Jason Connery, and they welcomed son Dashiell Quinn Connery, who is also an actor, the following year, before ultimately divorcing in 2002.

Today, she lives "a 17th century farmhouse" in England, she told People, with her husband Brian Henson, the son of late Muppets creator Jim Henson, who she married in 2010, and with whom she shares daughter Amelia Jane, born in 2005.

Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More