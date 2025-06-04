Ferris Bueller bombshell returns to the spotlight almost 15 years after last movie — see then-and-now photos

Mia Sara appears to be ready for her comeback.

On June 2, the actress, best known for her role in the Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck helmed 1986 comedy Ferris Bueller's Day Off, made a rare red carpet appearance in Los Angeles.

She stepped out of both her red carpet and acting retirement, to celebrate her role in Mike Flanagan's latest Stephen King adaptation, The Life of Chuck, her first in over ten years.

© Getty Mia made a rare red carpet appearance

For the extra special outing, Mia, 57, stepped out in a drapey black blouse paired with a fitted midi skirt and black ankle boots, accessorizing with chunky metal bracelets and earrings. Her salt-and-pepper hair was styled into a side-swept pixie cut.

At the event, she posed for photos with her The Life of Chuck cast, which includes none other than Mark Hamill and Tom Hiddleston, as well as Kate Siegel, Karen Gillan, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Carl Lumbly, among others.

Per IMDb, The Life of Chuck is a "life-affirming, genre-bending story based on Stephen King's novella about three chapters in the life of an ordinary man named Charles Krantz," who is played by Tom. Mia stars as Sarah Krantz.

© Getty She starred as Sloane Peterson in Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Save for an appearance in a 2013 short film titled Pretty Pretty, Mia had not acted in a full-length film since 2011's Dorothy and the Witches of Oz, as well as its series The Witches of Oz, and before that, another TV short in 2007.

Recently speaking with People about her decision to end her acting hiatus, she said she was inspired by her The Life of Chuck director's 2021 Netflix horror miniseries Midnight Mass, which she described as "one of my favorite things I've ever seen."

© Getty The actress had her husband by her side for the premiere

"We've been such fans, and we met socially, he and the magnificent Kate Siegel, and he just said, 'Well, don't you ever really want to work again?'" she further shared, adding: "And I said, 'Oh, I don't know.' He said, 'Well, what if I offered you something?' I said, 'Well, okay, if you offer me something, I'll do it.'"

Mia, whose full name is Mia Sarapochiello, was born in New York City, and made her screen debut as Princess Lili in Ridley Scott's 1985 fairy-tale film Legend, alongside Tom Cruise.

© Getty Ferris Bueller was only her second ever movie

In 1996, she married Sean Connery's son Jason Connery, and they welcomed son Dashiell Quinn Connery, who is also an actor, the following year, before ultimately divorcing in 2002.

Today, she lives "a 17th century farmhouse" in England, she told People, with her husband Brian Henson, the son of late Muppets creator Jim Henson, who she married in 2010, and with whom she shares daughter Amelia Jane, born in 2005.