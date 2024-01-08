Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone: photos of former co-stars with special Golden Globes reunions

There is no time like awards season in Hollywood, when pop-culture and film fans alike get to revel in seeing some of their favorite stars – from Margot Robbie and Selena Gomez to Christopher Nolan and Martin Scorsese – gather for countless red carpets.

The buzzy, weeks-long season officially kicked off on January 7 with the 81st annual Golden Globes, the first of a long list of award shows coming up, culminating with the Academy Awards on March 10th.

Aside from sweeping wins for hit shows like Succession and The Bear, plus the Christopher Nolan instant-classic Oppenheimer, the night also treated viewers to heartfelt reunions from beloved co-stars from years past. From a Mamma Mia! red carpet smooch to a Meghan Markle-less Suits reunion, see some of the best photos below.

© Getty Meryl and Amanda starred as Donna and Sophie in 2008's Mamma Mia!

15 years after their beloved appearance on Mamma Mia!, these two had fans immediately singing "slipping through my fingers" when Meryl ran up to her on-screen daughter on the red carpet and planted a quick kiss on her cheek.

The Big Little Lies alum was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Musical, Comedy, or Drama for her role in Only Murders in the Building, while the Mean Girls actress was attending as a presenter.

© Getty Emma and Ryan with Oppenheimer winners Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy

Move over Bradley Cooper! Emma and Ryan, who have co-starred both on Oscar-winning La La Land and hit romantic comedy Crazy, Stupid Love, quickly reminded fans of their epic chemistry as they celebrated their respective nominations and wins.

Ryan's role in Barbie earned him nods for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture and Best Original Song, while Emma took home the win for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for her role as Bella Baxter in Poor Things.

© Getty Devil Wears Prada premiered in 2006

Meryl Streep & Emily Blunt

Meryl also had fans screaming, "That's all!" after she reunited with her Devil Wears Prada co-star Emily Blunt, whose character Emily Charlton famously shielded Miranda Priestley's icy demands.

Emily was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her role in Oppenheimer, though the win went to Da'vine Joy Randolph of The Holdovers.

© Getty Lenny starred as JLaw's stylist in The Hunger Games

Jennifer Lawrence & Lenny Kravitz

Shortly after Hunger Games fans got to reminisce about the iconic trilogy with the release of prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, these two treated them to yet another trip down memory lane.

Jennifer, who was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for No Hard Feelings, and Lenny, whose song "Road to Freedom" was nominated for Best Original Song, starred as Katniss and Cinna in the trilogy's first two installments.

© Getty Suits aired on USA for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019

Though it's been almost five years since the USA legal drama ended, thanks to its recent Netflix re-debut and the subsequent, record-breaking renewed success, co-stars Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, and Gina Torres reunited to present Succession with the Outstanding Drama Series award.

While on stage, they joked about the category coming late in the program, with Gabriel telling the audience: "There's nothing more dramatic or anxiety-inducing than waiting all night to hear that your category [has] finally arrived," to which Patrick added: "That's true… it's hard to imagine having to wait so long to see your show get that kind of recognition."

