Wyatt Russell steps out with wife Meredith Hagner for long-awaited red carpet — and gushes over dad Kurt's support

Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner kicked off the week with a star-studded celebration.

On Sunday, April 28, the Marvel star and the Search Party alum stepped out for the highly-anticipated premiere of Thunderbolts* in Los Angeles, Marvel's latest movie also starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Lewis Pullman, and Geraldine Viswanathan, among others.

The former ice hockey player, whose parents are Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, and his wife have been married since 2019, and share two sons, Buddy, four, and Boone, one.

© WireImage Meredith and Wyatt have been married since 2019

For the special night out, Wyatt looked dapper in a classic navy suit, while Meredith looked glamorous in a red silk dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline and thigh-high slit, paired with strappy black heels.

During the premiere, Wyatt also couldn't help but gush about his father, who is also part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), after starring as Star Lord's (Chris Pratt) father Ego in 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about whether he and his dad talk about their roles in the MCU when they're back at home, he confessed they didn't, noting that as a parent, "all you want [your kids] to do is to be happy."

© Getty The couple had a sweet PDA moment on the red carpet

He added: "You want them to live a fulfilled life, and that's all my dad has ever cared about or talked about when it comes to movies."

Wyatt further shared that Kurt tends to give more "opinions about certain things" rather than advice, often asking: "How are you feeling? Do you like what you're doing?" regarding his children's careers. "It's just like hoping — I think — that you [and] your children are happy."

© Getty The actor with his Thunderbolts* co-stars

The doting dad also reflected during a recent press junket on how becoming a dad himself helped him relate to his parents, who have been together since 1983, a lot more.

Speaking with People, he said: "When you become a parent, you realize what your parents feel about you," adding: "And so you realize that all they want you to be is happy. They want you to live a fulfilled life, and that's all you care about for your kids. And so I'm imagining that's all my parents care about."

© Getty Images Late, Goldie, Oliver and Wyatt and the First Wives Club premiere in 1996

In addition to Wyatt, Goldie and Kurt also raised Kate and Oliver Hudson, the former's kids with ex-husband Bill Hudson.

Moreover, Kurt is also a dad to Boston Russell, his son with ex-wife Season Hubley, and the Hawn-Russells are grandparents to eight grandchildren.