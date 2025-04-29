Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Wyatt Russell steps out with famous wife for long-awaited red carpet and gushes over dad Kurt's support
Subscribe
Wyatt Russell steps out with famous wife for long-awaited red carpet and gushes over dad Kurt's support
meredith hagner pregnant with wyatt russell© Variety via Getty Images

Wyatt Russell steps out with wife Meredith Hagner for long-awaited red carpet — and gushes over dad Kurt's support

The Thunderbolts* actor is Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's son

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner kicked off the week with a star-studded celebration.

On Sunday, April 28, the Marvel star and the Search Party alum stepped out for the highly-anticipated premiere of Thunderbolts* in Los Angeles, Marvel's latest movie also starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Lewis Pullman, and Geraldine Viswanathan, among others.

The former ice hockey player, whose parents are Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, and his wife have been married since 2019, and share two sons, Buddy, four, and Boone, one.

Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner attend the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel Studios' "Thunderbolts" at Dolby Theatre on April 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© WireImage
Meredith and Wyatt have been married since 2019

For the special night out, Wyatt looked dapper in a classic navy suit, while Meredith looked glamorous in a red silk dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline and thigh-high slit, paired with strappy black heels.

During the premiere, Wyatt also couldn't help but gush about his father, who is also part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), after starring as Star Lord's (Chris Pratt) father Ego in 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about whether he and his dad talk about their roles in the MCU when they're back at home, he confessed they didn't, noting that as a parent, "all you want [your kids] to do is to be happy."

Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner attend the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel Studios' "Thunderbolts" at Dolby Theatre on April 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty
The couple had a sweet PDA moment on the red carpet

He added: "You want them to live a fulfilled life, and that's all my dad has ever cared about or talked about when it comes to movies."

Wyatt further shared that Kurt tends to give more "opinions about certain things" rather than advice, often asking: "How are you feeling? Do you like what you're doing?" regarding his children's careers. "It's just like hoping — I think — that you [and] your children are happy."

Wyatt Russell, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Hannah John-Kamen, Geraldine Viswanathan, Lewis Pullman and Jake Schreier attend the UK photocall for Marvel Studios' 'Thunderbolts*' at The Corinthia Hotel on April 24, 2025 in London, England© Getty
The actor with his Thunderbolts* co-stars

The doting dad also reflected during a recent press junket on how becoming a dad himself helped him relate to his parents, who have been together since 1983, a lot more.

Speaking with People, he said: "When you become a parent, you realize what your parents feel about you," adding: "And so you realize that all they want you to be is happy. They want you to live a fulfilled life, and that's all you care about for your kids. And so I'm imagining that's all my parents care about."

Actress Goldie Hawn, daughter Kate Hudson, son Oliver Hudson and son Wyatt Russell attend the "First Wives Club" Hollywood Premiere on September 16, 1996 at the Paramount Studios in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images
Late, Goldie, Oliver and Wyatt and the First Wives Club premiere in 1996

In addition to Wyatt, Goldie and Kurt also raised Kate and Oliver Hudson, the former's kids with ex-husband Bill Hudson.

Moreover, Kurt is also a dad to Boston Russell, his son with ex-wife Season Hubley, and the Hawn-Russells are grandparents to eight grandchildren.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Meet Goldie Hawn's grandchildren

Sign up to our TV & Film newsletter for The Emmy Edit’s highlights and the latest releases in What to Watch

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More