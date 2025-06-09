Wedding exclusive: Inside DJ Fat Tony's big day with celebrity friends

Dogs in wedding outfits, confetti cannons, Greek dancing and a drag act made for a fun and flamboyant day when DJ Fat Tony married creative director Stavros Agapiou, surrounded by their families and famous friends.

HELLO! was exclusively invited to join the couple as they tied the knot at London’s Limelight, the famous former nightclub popular with clubbers and celebrities in the 1980s and 1990s.

The grooms wore custom Dior Homme suits – Tony in black, Stavros in white – made by their friend, the brand's former artistic director Kim Jones

Pop legend Boy George officiated as master of ceremonies and big names from the worlds of music, film, TV, media and clubland were among almost 300 guests.

They included Davina McCall, Kelly Osbourne, singers Neneh Cherry, Sonique and Becky Hill and film-maker David Furnish.

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh was also on the guest list, along with actresses Jaime Winstone, Jessie Wallace, Claire Sweeney and Patsy Palmer, TV personality Gemma Collins and photographer Nick Knight.

Jaime Winstone with Neneh Cherry

The venue, a former 19th-century church where Tony began his career when he was just 18, was a favourite Soho hangout of Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet, George Michael and Bob Geldof, who held his stag party there before he married Paula Yates.

For the blessing beneath the Limelight’s vaulted ceiling and Gothic arches, the grooms wore custom Dior Homme suits – Tony in black, Stavros in white – made by their friend, the brand’s former artistic director Kim Jones.

Pop legend Boy George officiated as master of ceremonies

The King’s Voices choir gave gospel-style renditions of I’ll Be Loving You Always, (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher and You Got the Love as the bridesmaids, dressed in black and holding white lilies, made their way to an altar created from a huge white floral arch and dozens of candles.

The couple's dogs were ring bearers – Tony’s red cavapoo Reenie in a white wedding dress and Stavros’s rescue crossbreed Raf in a stylish suit, both from pet fashion designers Over Glam.

Davina McCall, Kelly Osbourne and Boy George attended the couple's big day

After the service there was a lavish reception at The Londoner hotel in Leicester Square which included performances from Boy George and Sonique.

Davina, who was at the wedding with her boyfriend, celebrity hairstylist Michael Douglas, told HELLO!: “It was such a joyous occasion, and I was in tears from the minute I saw Tony. I’ve known him since I was about 16, just from clubbing and being out a lot together, and we’re very close. I love that man so much.

The wedding comes 15 years after Tony and Stavros met for the first time on a dating site

“We’ve all been able to see that he and Stavvy are very good together, but this was just the proof that I needed. And for us to have all been together and worshipped at the altar of the DJ in that space, and then to go and enjoy Tony saying his vows there – clean and on the straight and narrow – is so brilliant,” the presenter added.

“Every two minutes, I’m dragging my poor boyfriend to meet someone I haven’t seen for 30 years.”

Their reception took place at The Londoner, where guests mingled over champagne and non-alcoholic bubbly

Tony told HELLO!: “When Stavvy came into my life, it was a very dark time, and the light came back on,” Tony says. “We’re yin and yang but it works, and we always end up laughing. I’ve never been happier.

“The day was everything we’d hoped for and more. There was so much love in the room, and the thing that makes it magic is the fact that everyone's in a good place in their lives again. And that is a celebration in itself.”

Greek performer Alexander Theoharous, rounded up Stavros' family for the traditional "money dance"

