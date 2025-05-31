Exclusive: Kelly Osbourne and Davina McCall lead celebrity guests at London venue for A-lister DJ Fat Tony's wedding

Stars from the worlds of music, TV, film and fashion watched DJ Fat Tony marry creative director Stavros Agapiou.

HELLO! exclusively captured the event as the couple tied the knot at the former Limelight nightclub in London’s Shaftesbury Avenue, where Tony’s music career began back in the 1980s.

While Tony’s best friend Boy George was Master of Ceremonies while Davina McCall, Kelly Osbourne, Neneh Cherry, Patsy Palmer, Claire Sweeney and Elton John's husband David Furnish were among the famous guests.

The grooms, in black and white custom Dior suits, left the ceremony with their wedding party and VIP guests in a fleet of black taxis for a lavish reception and after party a nearby hotel.

The Limelight was at the heart of London’s clubbing scene in the 1980s and 1990s, when Duran Duran and Spandau Ballet were among its famous patrons, while Bob Geldof had his stag party there before his wedding to Paula Yates.

Davina McCall, Kelly Osbourne and Boy George with DJ Fat Tony and Stavros Agapiou

Originally built in 1888 by architect James Cubitt as a chapel for London's Welsh community, it became a bar in 2003 before closing its doors in 2010.

Tony, who had a DJ residency at Limelight when he was 18, told HELLO! "So much went on in that building that was a big part of my life and we really wanted it to be a full circle thing. We wanted to celebrate our love with the people we love around us."

All the inside details about the wedding and an exclusive photo album will feature in next week's edition of HELLO! magazine, out on 9th of June.