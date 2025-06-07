Jared Leto 'expressly' denies allegations of sexual misconduct amid bombshell report

Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman and actor Jared Leto has been accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with minors and young women in a bombshell new report.

A statement via his representatives read: "All of the allegations are expressly denied."

© Getty Images for Valentino Jared has denied all the allegations

AirMail published a lengthy exposé on Saturday, June 7, with detailed allegations against the 53-year-old that stem from the mid-2000s.

"It’s been an open secret for a long time," one anonymous woman claimed to AirMail.

In 2015, director James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) took to social media to accuse Jared of sleeping with under-age girls. He later deleted the post, and the next morning blamed it on an "Ambien-fueled Periscope session last night at 3 a.m".

© Instagram Dylan Sprouse and James Gunn accuse Jared Leto of sexual misconduct

In 2018, the actor Dylan Sprouse tweeted: "Yo @JaredLeto now that you’ve slid into the DMs of every female model aged 18–25, what would you say your success rate is?"

James replied to the tweet: "He starts at 18 on the internet?"

© Getty Images Jared (L) and Jeff Bridges promote the upcoming film Tron: Ares

Another woman told AirMail how she met Jared, who will next be on screen in Tron: Ares, when she was 16 in Urth Cafe in Los Angeles.

He asked for her number and would call her in the middle of the night where the conversations turned sexual.

"I don’t know if he was on drugs or what," she said. "Always at one, two, three a.m. The conversations turned sexual. He’d ask things like, ‘Have you ever had a boyfriend? Have you ever [expleteive] a [expletive]?’ He changed — his voice, the way he talked. It scared me. That was the first time I thought, 'Oh my God, that’s not just in movies.'"

© WireImage The accusations stems from the mid-2000s

A spokesperson for the actor said in response that he had not had a drink or used drugs in over 35 years.

Model Laura La Rue also alleged a similar encounter with Leto in 2008 when she was 16 after meeting him at a political rally. Then a hopeful model, she said she visited him in Los Angeles several times including at his music studio, alleging that on one occasion, when she was 17, "he walked out of a room completely naked".

© WireImage Jared Leto of 30 Seconds to Mars

"I remember him teasing me the whole time I was there,” she claimed to AirMail. "He was flirting with me. He’d lean in close, then pull away, like it was a game."

"Their communications contain nothing sexual or inappropriate," a representative for the actor, who will also star in the upcoming Masters of the Universe adaptation, said in response, claiming that "Ms. La Rue later applied to work as Mr. Leto’s personal assistant, further underscoring the absence of anything inappropriate in any of their interactions".

She denied the accusation that she applied to work as his personal assistant.

© Disney General Entertainment Con Jared found fame in My So-Called Life

DJ and music producer Allie Teilz reposted a 2012 Facebook status in May 2025 which read: "You're not really in L.A. until Jared Leto tries to force himself on you backstage… In a kilt.. And a snow hat."

Writing on Instagram 13 years later in 2025, Allie claimed she "was assaulted and traumatized by this creep when I was 17".

"He knew my age and didn’t care. What he did was predatory, terrifying and unacceptable."

Allie went on to share 50 responses from other women with their own stories, noting that she only shared the ones from women she knew personally.

"Ms. Teilz’s allegations are demonstrably false," said his reps.

© GC Images Cameron and Jared were engaged until they split in 2003

Between 1999 and 2003 Jared was in a relationship, and engagement, with Cameron Diaz, and he was also linked to Scarlett Johannson in 2004.

In 2015 he began dating 20-year-old model Valery Kaufman; they split in 2022.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).