When will Todd Chrisley be released from jail after President Trump pardon?

Former reality TV star Todd Chrisley has been pardoned by President Donald Trump after being convicted of conspiring to defraud banks in the Atlanta area out of more than $30 million.

In a video shared by Todd's daughter Savannah, she revealed that the President has called her to notify her that the pardon paperwork had been signed and that they would be home in the next 24 hours.

In a video on Stories, Savannah revealed she was already in Pensacola, Florida, where Todd has been in prison. Reports allege that the moment hew walks out will be caught on camera for a new reality TV show.

What did Trump say about Todd and Julie Chrisley?

"The president called me personally as I was walking into Sam's Club and notified me that he was signing paper, pardon paperwork, for both of my parents, so both my parents are coming home, tonight or tomorrow," Savannah said in the video.

Wearing a white "Make America Great Again" hat, the 27-year-old shared that she was "freaking out" that she had been called by the President, adding: "I will forever be grateful for President Trump, his administration, and everyone along the way, all of my lawyers, the people who put in countless hours and effort and love for my family to make sure that my parents got home".

Savannah went on to thank fans for their continued support, and shared how it did not "feel real".

Unconditional pardon from Trump

Savannah also shared that "Trump didn't just commute their sentences, he gave them a full unconditional pardon," adding that she vowed "to stand next to you and your administration".

"Thank God for a president who wants to restore families and who loves people and loves people well, and took the time to call me from the Oval Office to let me know that my parents are getting their lives back," she concluded.

A White House aide also shared video of the call, and Trump could be heard telling Savannah: "Your parents are going to be free and clean and I hope that we can do it by tomorrow."

He added: "They’ve been given a pretty harsh treatment based on what I’m hearing."

Who is Todd Chrisley?

The family found fame on the USA Network show Chrisley Knows Best which followed Savannah's father Todd, a self-made millionaire and real estate mogul who had dreams of opening a department store.

However, the show shifted to his family life at home with his wife, God-loving Julie and their many children, including Savannah, Lindsey, Kyle, Chase and their granddaughter, Chloe too.

What was Todd sentenced for?

Todd and Julie were sentenced after being convicted of conspiring to defraud banks in the Atlanta area out of more than $30 million.

During the trial it was claimed the Chrisleys had exaggerated their earnings to banks and borrowed more than $30 million, a sum they could not pay back.It was argued that the couple hid millions of dollars of income from the IRS and they didn't file taxes between the years of 2013 and 2016.

At the end of the three week trial, the jury found them guilty on all counts, and Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars and 16 months probation.

Julie was sentenced to seven years in prison and 16 months probation.

Time reduced in 2023

They had their time reduced in September 2023; Todd's release was moved to January 22, 2033, two years earlier than the original 2035 release, while Julie, who is serving time in FMC Lexington in Kentucky, was set to be released on October 19, 2028— 15 months earlier than the initially planned release date.

They began their sentences in January 2023 and had continued to deny the charges.

Trump's controversial pardons

The move by Trump comes after he pardoned numerous friends, allies and financial donors in recent weeks.

He has also pardoned almost 1,500 individuals after the January 6 riots against the US Capitol, almost all of whom were convicted.

What is a pardon?

Pardons are traditionally served by the President and they forgive a person convicted of a crime, removing all legal penalties and consequences.

Their purpose is for an individual who has accepted responsibility for their actions and demonstrated good conduct for a significant period of time while in prison.