Exclusive: Zara Larsson reveals emotional childhood story behind her 'most personal album yet'

Zara Larsson has opened up about the inspiration behind her new album Midnight Sun — and it all goes back to her childhood in Sweden.

The 27-year-old singer spoke to HELLO! at Capital’s Summertime Ball about why this album feels different to anything she’s done before.

She said: "I would say it's, I mean I always say this, but I would say this is my most personal album yet and it's, it's something I'm very proud of and I can't wait to come out and play it live on my tour."

The album is due for release on 26 September and is available for pre-order now.

The Swedish summer behind the songs

© WireImage Zara Larsson attends the Capital Summertime Ball 2025 at Wembley Stadium

Zara explained that the title Midnight Sun was inspired by her upbringing in Sweden.

She said: "Yeah, my inspiration behind this album was actually all in all about like the Swedish summer."

"In summertime in Stockholm or up north, the sun never sets so it's just light all night and it's such a beautiful experience and like that's my childhood, that's how I grew up."

She added: "It's just about like having no responsibilities, being off, enjoying life, enjoying friends, enjoying the nature — very existential and amazing."

The album also includes the lead single Midnight Sun, which is out now. Zara admitted she had been trying to write a song with that title for years.

"I’ve probably written five songs called Midnight Sun," she said. "I’m like, ‘I like that title. I really want it. Because it just reminds me of home.’"

Zara tunes out the competition

© Getty Zara Larsson's new album is called Midnight Sun

Despite being in the pop industry for over a decade, Zara said she avoids listening to other artists while she’s recording.

She said: "Honestly, I don’t really give a [expletive] what other people are doing."

"When I'm recording I usually go into podcast mode, like I listen to a lot of podcasts and a lot of ASMR and just kind of tune out from what everyone else is releasing and doing."

She explained that she finds it more helpful to focus inward when working on her own sound.

"The trends of music go up and down," she said. "I’d rather just stay in my own lane."

Learning from past delays

© Getty Swedish singer Zara Larsson arrives for the 2025 Billboard Women in Music

Zara admitted she regrets the long gap between her second and third albums.

Her previous record, Poster Girl, came out in 2021 — four years after 2017’s So Good.

She said: "I think it’s probably one of my biggest mistakes to have had such a huge gap between my albums."

"I definitely had that because I felt so pressured of having to have this huge commercial follow-up."

Zara revealed she scrapped several versions of an album in that time.

"I must have had five albums in those four years that I was just like, ‘No, no, no, not good enough. Let’s start over.’"

Determined to be number one

© Getty Zara Larsson spoke to us about her new album

The Swedish pop star also spoke about the pressure she puts on herself to succeed. She told Rolling Stone Music Now: "When you’re super-ambitious, I think that’s the blessing and the curse."

"You can have so many amazing things happening to you, but nothing’s ever gonna be good enough for your soul."

She added: "It’s kind of annoying to live life that way, but I just want to be, like, the number one. Even just for a moment."

Despite her high expectations, Zara said she feels happy with where she is.

"I’m a very happy person in general, I love my life, but there is still that voice in my head that will always kind of be nagging on, like, ‘You can do more. You can do better.’"

What to expect from Midnight Sun

© Getty Zara Larsson's next album is called Midnight Sun

Zara described the sound of the album as a mix of pop, dance and introspection.

She said: "On that album you can expect a lot of fun, pop, dance music with a bit of carefreeness but also introspectiveness."

The album will be followed by a full tour, where she plans to perform her new material live for the first time.

