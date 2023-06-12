Ellie Goulding stuns in daring cut-out top for Capital Summertime Ball

Ellie Goulding isn't one to shy away from controversial fashion trends (take her look at the 2023 BAFTA's party as sufficient evidence).

True to form her Capital Summertime Ball look was daring as ever, putting a dramatic spin on one of the biggest trends of the moment.

The Miracle singer looked sensational as she gave 2023's cut-out trend a cool-girl makeover. Plenty of fashionistas have flaunted the daring silhouette in the form of out-out outfits: Halle Bailey and Julia Garner in glamorous party frocks, Maya Jama in a Monot midi, Meghan Markle's Woman of Hope award acceptance dress and Nicola Peltz's flirty skirt, to name but a few. But Ellie's look schooled us on elevating a 't-shirt and trouser' look with sultry asymmetrical slits.

© Getty Ellie stunned in a major cutout bodysuit

She wore an uber-daring bodysuit that boasted a dramatic cut diagonally across the chest, elevating the all black look and bringing the high neckline a touch of drama. She paired it with Y2K-approved lowrise trousers which boasted an asymmetric waistline with an ultra thin belt, creating the allusion of a visible thong. Dua Lipa, Rita Ora and Hailey Bieber have all championed the lingerie trend this year.

If cut-out clothing wasn't on your radar last year, it definitely should be for 2023, "Cut-outs are having a major moment, and British trailblazer Poster Girl has been leading the way with its stretchy geometric designs," Hello! Fashion's Orin Carlin explained. "However, next season we're loving larger proportioned cut-outs, looking at the likes of Andreadamo, Valentino and A.W.A.K.E for inspiration."

© Getty Her glittery makeup and mega hoops amped up the glam

Sporting yet another retro trend (which, personally, I'd suggest are slightly easier to pull off than low-rise trousers), Ellie paired her all black ensemble with major gold hoops that would have 2000s Jennifer Lopez shaking in her boots. Nicola Peltz and Iris law have both made the case for the return of the OTT earrings in recent weeks.



On stage, Ellie's outfit was also 100% on trend. Mermaidcore is the trend of the moment thanks to Halle Bailey's live action version of The Little Mermaid, which was released last month. She epitomised cool-girl glam in a one shoulder green metallic top with flattering ruching, paired with matching cargo trousers and summer-approved white boots.

Who knew one could rock so many 2000s trends in one day?

