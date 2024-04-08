Jane Seymour reacts to Trisha Yearwood honor after reuniting with former co-star at CMT Awards

At the 2024 CMT Music Awards, Trisha Yearwood will be the very first recipient of the June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award, named after the legendary country singer songwriter herself.

The award will be presented by actress Jane Seymour, who spoke with HELLO! reporter Emily Evans exclusively on the red carpet about her big role tonight.

"It's the first time they've done it," she remarked. "I'm presenting to Trisha, who was also on Dr. Quinn. She's an amazing talent, but she's also extraordinary in what she does for other people. I'm very excited!"

© Getty Images Trisha Yearwood will receive the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award

Trisha was a guest star on a 1994 episode of Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman opposite Jane, appearing as a choir director. The show was a popular home for many country icons of the time during its six season run from 1993-98.

Jane also spoke fondly of her friend, the late June Carter Cash, saying: "June was one of my closest friends on the planet. I helped make 'Walk the Line'."

The 2005 film showcased the love story between June and Johnny Cash, featuring standout performances from leads Reese Witherspoon and Joaquin Phoenix. The film was nominated for five Academy Awards, with Reese taking home Best Actress.

© Getty Images Jane Seymour presented her with the award

The rights for their life story were given to James Keach, Jane's husband at the time, who executive produced the film as well. "We worked on it for 11 years before it became that movie. I first hand saw how June and Johnny helped the underdog, always."

MORE: Garth Brooks confesses to messy wedding mishap with late mother-in-law right before marrying Trisha Yearwood

The English actress also spoke about her bond with country music, explaining: "Well, growing up in England, I didn't know anything about country music sadly. Although maybe a little Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash."

© Getty Images The award honors the country music legend and her work helping the underprivileged

"But when I did Dr. Quinn, they all came and guest starred. Kenny Rogers, Trisha, Johnny, June, Willie, he actually came and had dinner at my house one night. I went, 'Oh are you doing anything after work?' He said, 'No.' I said, 'Do you wanna come and have a family dinner?'"

MORE: Jane Seymour talks future with musician boyfriend and secret to ageless appearance: exclusive

"And then I made the movie I'll Be Me about Glen Campbell. I got to know the Campbells really well, I got to know everyone in country music through that, too. So I feel like I know more about the country music crowd than anything else."

© Getty Images Trisha and Jane first met during a 1994 episode of "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman"

When Trisha was announced as the recipient of the honor last month, she shared on social media: "I am humbled to be receiving the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award at the 2024 #CMTAwards."

MORE: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's joyous post as country music couple celebrate something special

She further teased: "I will also be performing something new that I co-wrote with @erinenderlin and @jimmoosebrown! It's called 'Put it in a Song.'"

Kelsea Ballerini is hosting the ceremony for the fourth year in a row, with other performers including Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Sam Hunt, Little Big Town, and Kelsea herself, plus a tribute to the late Toby Keith.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.