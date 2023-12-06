Doja Cat and Ice Spice reveal what's really in their DMs – watch

As the two reigning female rappers in the game, it's only natural that Doja Cat and Ice Spice get their podcast game on, in collaboration with Instagram and The Unwell Network.

The two megastars sit down for an episode of all-new podcast Close Friends Only to dish all things social media, from their favorite memes (somehow, Will Smith's involved), celeb crushes (aka a Super Bowl headliner), and down in the DMs.

In this exclusive clip provided to HELLO!, check out below as Doja and Ice reveal what's lurking in their DMs…

WATCH: Doja Cat and Ice Spice break down their juiciest DMs

The full podcast episode will go live across streaming platforms including Spotify, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube on December 7, executive produced by Sun-ny Side Up, in collaboration with The Unwell Network

