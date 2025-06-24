Dolly Parton announces huge return after 32-year absence: 'I'm excited'

Dolly Parton sent her fans into meltdown when she announced a huge return to the stage.

The "Jolene" singer revealed that after a 32-year absence, she is heading back to Las Vegas for a limited run of shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in December.

Dolly: Live in Las Vegas will feature six performances running from December 4 through 13, 2025, during the National Finals Rodeo.

"To say I'm excited would be an understatement," Dolly said in a statement. "I haven't worked Vegas in years and I've always loved singing there. I'm looking so forward to the shows in The Colosseum at Caesars and I hope you are as well. See you there!"

Dolly also shared the news on social media, and her fans were quick to share their excitement over the news.

"This is ICON behavior! We love to see it!" one commented. A second said: "What in the Dolly Parton world is thiiis????? Miss Dolly on stage again? This will bring world peace bc if it doesn't I don't know what would!"

According to Dolly's official website, Dolly: Live in Las Vegas will feature "seven decades of classic hits and fan favorites including '9 to 5," "Jolene," "I Will Always Love You," "Coat Of Many Colors," and many more".

© Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Dolly is heading back to Las Vegas in December

Dolly's announcement comes after it was revealed that she will receive an honorary Oscar at the 2025 Governors Awards on November 16 in Los Angeles.

She will be honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in recognition of her philanthropic work with the Dollywood Foundation, which she founded in 1988 "to inspire the children in her home county to achieve educational success".

Academy president Janet Yang said in a statement: "Beloved performer Dolly Parton exemplifies the spirit of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award through her unwavering dedication to charitable efforts."

© Getty Images Dolly hasn't performed in Vegas for 32 years

Dolly has been nominated for two Oscars in the Original Song category, for Travellin' Thru from Transamerica and for Nine to Five from the comedy 9 to 5.

The country icon's happy career news comes after she revealed she is keeping her husband, Carl Dean's memory alive following his death in March 2025.

Dolly recently made the emotional decision to honor a tradition she and Carl had throughout their marriage – marking their anniversary at the church where they were married.

© Getty Images Dolly has bagged herself an honorary Oscar

The "Jolene" singer revealed that she and Carl would visit the church where they tied the knot every year on their anniversary, but this was the first time she made the trip by herself.

"We got married down in Ringgold, Georgia," Dolly told Fox News. "And we would always go down to Ringgold in and around our anniversary every year since we were married."

She continued: "And so I went down there the other day on our anniversary. And they put a big plaque up in the yard of that church where we got married. It talks about us getting married there.

© Instagram Dolly's husband Carl Dean died in March 2025

"So anyway, that's where I spent my anniversary, our first – my first – our anniversary without him, the first one. So I thought, well, I have to go back and just take a picture on the same steps at that same church," she added.

Despite the swirling emotions on the day, Dolly said she felt like Carl "was there with me".