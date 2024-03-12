Dolly Parton has let slip some secrets about Beyonce's new country music album.

The 78-year-old revealed that the Texas Hold 'Em singer has recorded a cover of one of her most iconic tracks that may feature on her upcoming record, Act II.

"Well, I think she has! I think she's recorded Jolene and I think it's probably gonna be on her country album, which I'm very excited about that," Dolly told Knox News.

Beyoncé has recorded a cover of Jolene

"I love her!" she added. "She's a beautiful girl and a great singer.

"We've kind of sent messages back and forth through the years. And she and her mother were like fans, and I was always touched that they were fans, and I always thought she was great."

Beyonce announced her venture into country music in a commercial for Verizon during the Super Bowl on February 11.

In the ad, Beyoncé humorously attempts to "break the internet" with various antics, eventually teasing: "You ain't gon' break me. Okay, they ready. Drop the new music".

She then posted a video on Instagram that seemed to be a trailer for a Western film, and at the end, it revealed that she was releasing new music, announcing the follow-up to 2022's hugely successful Renaissance will drop on March 29.

She dropped two new songs, Texas Hold 'Em and 16 Carriages, with the former making Beyonce the first Black woman to clinch the top spot on the Hot Country Songs chart.

According to Billboard, Texas Hold 'Em not only garnered 19.2 million official streams but also achieved 4.8 million in all-format airplay audience and sold 39,000 copies in the U.S. by February 15.

Meanwhile, 16 Carriages attracted 10.3 million streams, reached 90,000 radio audiences, and sold 14,000 copies.

Texas Hold 'Em went to No.1 on the Hot Country Songs chart

Beyonce has received support from not only Dolly, but other country music stars too after some fans took issue with her foray into the genre.

"I love it," Lainey Wilson, 31, told Extra. "The more the merrier."

She added: "I'm like, again, it's about that storytelling. It's just about making people feel at home and everybody wants to feel at home."

Lainey Wilson supports Beyonce's foray into country music

When asked about the controversy surrounding a country music station that refused to play Beyonce's new songs, Lainey said: "Hey, you know what? Everybody is going to have something to say about everything.

"I'm like, 'I bet you wouldn't say it to her face' – I love Beyoncé."

Beyonce is embracing her cowgirl era

Fellow country star Maren Morris praised Beyonce's crossover, telling E! News: "I feel like she's always been genre-less.

"But I think the leaning into country elements and sort of reclaiming country music back to Black people because they created the genre is such a statement."

