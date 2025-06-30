EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne on body-shaming, motherhood and stepping out of her father’s shadow

When HELLO! joins Kelly Osbourne in her suite at London’s exclusive Dorchester Hotel, she’s wrapped in a white robe and positively glowing as she gets ready for the Serpentine Gallery’s annual summer party, one of the society events of the year.

"People aren’t used to seeing this version of me. It’s almost as if they don’t like it," says the glamorous daughter of the rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, Sharon.

As she slips into a gown by the fashion designer and royal favourite Rebecca Vallance, her long blonde hair flowing around her shoulders, it’s hard to believe that Kelly feels nervous about the evening ahead, worried that people will scrutinise her appearance.

"Every single one of these events, I royally s**t myself," says the star, who shot to fame in the reality show The Osbournes when she was just 17 and has been a victim of body-shaming during her years in the spotlight. "My top lip will be glistening because I start sweating," she says.

Kelly, who celebrated her 40th birthday last October, welcomed her first child, a son named Sidney, with her partner, the DJ Sid Wilson, in 2022. She says: "People are saying I’ve had surgery and done all these things. I haven’t. I’m a really honest person about what I’ve done.

"I lost weight because I had stomach surgery. My face shape changed because I got Botox in my jaw. This morning, I woke up to three videos of doctors going online saying: 'If you want what Kelly had done, you need this, this and this.' I’ve never done any of that. I really haven’t.

"There’s no big secret," she continues. "I haven’t had any plastic surgery yet. I like my face. I don’t want to mess with my face or my body. I know that I can turn myself into whatever I want to be, and that’s okay."

When Kelly was expecting her son, she wanted to avoid media attention altogether. "I didn’t leave the house for nine months because I didn’t want what happened to Jessica Simpson to happen to me," she says, referring to the American singer who endured negative commentary about her body while she was pregnant in the 2000s.

"I thought it was so evil. So I just hung out with my dad for nine months, and it was great. I did hide from the world because of that."

It was the perfect excuse to spend quality time with her father, Ozzy, who has Parkinson’s disease and is preparing for his final performance with Black Sabbath in Birmingham this weekend.

"Honestly, he was amazing. He used to say: 'You look like a house.' My mum had to tell him to stop saying how big I was. I was 220lbs and on my small frame, I literally couldn’t walk through a doorway. I had gestational diabetes and was so over being pregnant by the time it was done.

"My dad is not the way he used to be, since the Parkinson’s and surgeries and everything that happened," she says. "So I dedicate my life to spending as much time with him as I possibly can. He’s also, like, my best friend."

Turning 40 has been a revelation for Kelly, who feels better than ever. "I woke up when I was 40 and thought: 'Am I supposed to be more put together?' But I have to say, I’m thoroughly enjoying it and I think I’m in my moment. I don’t have childhood insecurities any more."

Motherhood has also contributed to her change in attitude. "Since becoming a mum, I am so cognisant of anything that will affect Sidney," she says. "I do think I’ve started to dress a little bit more matronly. I don’t love tons of cleavage and really, really short outfits.

"I’ve never shown off my body," she adds. "I’m not that kind of girl."

Looking to the future, the star is full of enthusiasm – and a return to reality TV may be on the cards. "I’ve had about three offers to do a reality show based on me, which I’m seriously thinking about doing," she says.

"I feel like I’m ready to do reality again. I know how to handle myself, I know what comes along with it and I know that the more honest you are, the less people have on you.

"I want to make my mark on the world. I’ve been Ozzy’s daughter for a very long time, and now it’s time for me to do what I want to do."

