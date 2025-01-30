EXCLUSIVE: Roxie Nafousi shares her little luxuries - from her go-to kitchen tool to her Manifest candle

Roxie Nafousi inspired readers of her best-selling debut book Manifest: 7 Steps to Living Your Best Life to take self-development one step at a time. Now the global and cultural phenomenon - so named by Forbes - has launched two transformative wellness tools, in collaboration with life-coaching site The Head Plan: Manifest: The Daily Journal and The Affirmations.

Both invite you to unlock your best self. And the 34-year-old’s latest book, Confidence: A 8 Steps to Knowing Your Worth, is due to be published on 27 March. Here, the London-based influencer shares the luxuries she’s most thankful for.

For a luxury night out, I would visit a hidden gem called Beast on London’s Chapel Place. It’s where I go when I want to celebrate something special - it’s so beautiful inside and it has the best steak, chips and peppercorn sauce.

The simple luxury that brings me the most joy is an early night. I switch off in the evenings with a good TV series in bed - nothing too anxiety-inducing or tense - before filling in my Manifest: The Daily Journal, which helps me reflect on the day with gratitude. I then fall asleep to a visualisation meditation.

A beautiful candle and a freshly made bed are my luxury home comforts. I use my Manifest candle from August & Piers, which I absolutely adore. For bed sheets, I love Zara Home and Dusk.

To elevate a night in, I wear The Nap Co pyjamas and cashmere socks from M&S. I wear my cashmere socks every day. The red ones are so cute - I love seeing the pop of colour under my jeans.

For a luxury minibreak, I’d head to Ibiza. I’ve visited every year since I was 17. Six Senses is definitely the ultimate luxury in terms of hotels. I also love Teranka in Formentera; it’s one of my favourite boutique hotels and my stay there was complete bliss.

My electric Smeg whisk brings a touch of luxury to the kitchen. I use it to make crepes with my five-year-old son Wolfe; we have a Saturday morning tradition and it’s so cute. Wolfe loves cooking, so it’s a real team effort, and they taste so good. I have mine with clotted cream and honey, because that’s how my dad used to make them for me. It’s really special.

Luxury, for me, is less about extravagance or status and more about creating a sense of intentionality and appreciation for the things that bring joy and peace. Luxury is finding beauty in the simple things, whether it’s a quiet moment to yourself, a well-crafted piece of art or time spent with people who make you feel understood and supported. It’s the things that enrich our lives, not just materially but also emotionally and spiritually.