Ozzy Osbourne makes surprising career announcement ahead of final gig

Ozzy Osbourne may be preparing for what’s billed as his final Black Sabbath performance at Birmingham’s Villa Park on July 5, but his latest announcement proves he’s far from throwing in the towel.

The 76-year-old has revealed in an interview with Metal Hammer magazine that he intends on recording new music after the Back ToThe Beginning concert. "I am very blessed to say my goodbyes with the help of so many amazing musicians and friends," he shared.

© Getty Images for iHeartMedia The singer is preparing for his final performance

"From the late 60s, we are probably one of the only bands where the original members are still alive and speaking with one another, as my wife says, it's an invisible bond that can't be broken."

He continued: "I still enjoy doing my own work, I also enjoy singing on other people's work. For the foreseeable future, I will keep on recording if the projects interest me, it's very important."

© Getty Images Ozzy and Sharon

The concert will mark the 76-year-old's first performance since he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2018. During an interview on SiriusXM's podcast, Ozzy opened up about his health.

Ozzy's health

Ozzy explained his concern over whether he should perform standing up or sitting down following a series of spinal operations after he suffered a spinal injury in 2003 and a fall in 2019. The star also revealed his pre-performance ritual – measuring his blood pressure 15 times a day.

"I have got this trainer guy who helps people get back to normal. It's hard going, but he's convinced that he can pull it off for me. I'm giving it everything I've got," he shared.

© Getty Images Ozzy has Parkinson's Disease

"It's endurance. The first thing that goes when you're laid up is your stamina.

"I am having my blood pressure taken 15 times a day.. I've got this [expletive] device on my finger. It's a monitor to say how my heart rate is."

Despite his waning health, Ozzy is determined to perform. "I'll be there, and I'll do the best I can," he told The Guardian. "So all I can do is turn up."

© Getty Images Ozzy's family

"I do weights, bike riding, I've got a guy living at my house who's working with me.

"It's tough – I've been laid up for such a long time. I've been lying on my back doing nothing and the first thing to go is your strength. It's like starting all over again. I've got a vocal coach coming round four days a week to keep my voice going."