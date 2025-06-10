Sharon Osbourne's rarely seen daughter unveils major transformation

Sharon Osbourne's extremely private daughter Aimee debuted an incredible new transformation while stepping out in Manchester, looking just like her mother in the snaps.

Aimee, 41, was seen leaving a hotel with Texan singer Wes Leavins in the UK city on Sunday, with a noticeably slim appearance and a new set of bangs. She exuded style in a pair of dark-wash blue jeans, a black collared blouse with a floral print, a black leather trench coat and black boots.

She added stacked jewelry to complete her look and wore her brunette locks down in subtle waves, with her freshly cut bangs on display.

Aimee was recently pictured with her mother in LA, and the pair looked so alike aside from Sharon's flaming red hair.

A private life

Aimee debuted a major transformation in Manchester on Sunday

The notoriously tight-lipped Osbourne sister grew up out of the spotlight, despite her father's fame and her family's smash-hit reality show The Osbournes, which aired on MTV between 2002 and 2005.

She moved out of home at 16 to avoid the cameras as she wanted to grow up on her own terms and not under public scrutiny.

"I had grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway, and…I always really valued my privacy within that family," she said in an interview with Q1043 New York radio.

The 41-year-old looked so stylish as she exited her hotel

"And for me personally, and for who I am, you know, as far as morally and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn't really line up with what I saw my future as."

Aimee revealed in a previous interview with The Independent that she wished she had stayed at home "a little longer", but ultimately felt that she had made the right decision.

"Back then, I still felt I was trying to figure out who I was in the chaos of family life, so why on earth would I want that portrayed on television?" the brunette said. "I wanted to protect myself, my parents, my siblings, too. They were very young, very impressionable."

A family divided

© Patrick McMullan Aimee moved out of home at 16

Sharon shared her regret over letting her eldest daughter move out of home at 16, revealing on The Talk in 2018 that it was devastating to see her go.

"She couldn't live in our house because we were filming, and it drove her insane. She felt too that she didn't want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea - it was appalling to her," the mother of three said.

"And so she left at 16 and I regret every day that she did. It broke my heart when she moved."

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Aimee and Kelly are no longer on speaking terms

While the ARO lead singer is close with her brother Jack, with whom she runs the Osbourne Media company, she is estranged from her sister Kelly due to their conflicting personalities.

"We don't talk," Kelly explained on the Armchair Expert podcast in 2021. "We're just really different. She doesn't understand me and I don't understand her."

"I wouldn't say there is an ease between us, but there is an acceptance," Aimee shared with The Independent in 2015. "Do we socialize? No."

