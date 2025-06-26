Ozzy Osbourne receives disappointing news ahead of final Black Sabbath show

With just over a week to go until Black Sabbath take to the stage for what is being billed as their final performance, Ozzy Osbourne has received some disappointing news.

The rocker, 76, is set to reunite with Black Sabbath's original lineup for the first time in two decades for 'Back to the Beginning' at Birmingham's Villa Park on July 5.

The supporting line-up includes some of the biggest names in heavy metal, including Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, and Anthrax.

However, there is one person who won't be there after they were forced to pull out due to scheduling conflicts.

© Getty Images Wolfgang Van Halen has pulled out of Back to the Beginning

Wolfgang Van Halen was among the first names attached to the show earlier this year, but now the Mammoth frontman has revealed he's no longer on the bill.

"I, unfortunately, had to back out because the Creed tour starts the day after, and I wouldn't be able to pull it off – unfortunately," he told WRIF Detroit. "I'm very excited to watch it, but I unfortunately had to back out."

The son of Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli and his band, Mammoth, are supporting Creed in select cities on their "Return of the Summer of '99 Tour", which kicks off in July.

© Getty Images Ozzy is slated to perform with Black Sabbath on July 5

Despite Wolfgang pulling out of the show, the line-up doesn't fall short and also includes Alice In Chains, Gojira, Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, Guns N' Roses, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, and the surviving members of Soundgarden.

There are two acts that Ozzy's wife, and manager, Sharon, would have loved" to have added to the bill, but sadly couldn't make possible.

"There are two bands that we would have loved to have been there, but they couldn't because they're working that day," she told Music Business Worldwide.

© Getty Images Sharon didn't get every act she wanted for Back to the Beginning

And that was Judas Priest, a local band, and Angus [Young] from AC/DC, because he's always been a huge supporter of Ozzy's."

Discussing her hopes for the show, Sharon explained: "I thought of having all the bands he's ever had relationships with perform and maybe do Sabbath songs and Ozzy songs. I started to ask really close friends, and they were, like, 'Sure, yeah.'

"It became a celebration of the music. All the generations are going to be there that Sabbath and Ozzy have passed the torch down to."

© Getty Images Sharon pulled together many bands Ozzy has a relationship with

She added: "The only place that we could do it would have been Aston, because that's where Ozzy was born and grew up, which is right where the Villa ground is."

Despite his debilitating health issues, Ozzy has insisted he is doing all he can to put on as much of a show as possible.

© Getty Images Ozzy is doing all he can to put on a good show

"I don't think I'll be doing much jumping or running around this time," he told The Guardian. "I may be sitting down, but the point is I'll be there."

Speaking recently on SiriusXM's podcast, Ozzy added: "I have got this trainer guy who helps people get back to normal. It's hard going, but he's convinced that he can pull it off for me. I'm giving it everything I've got."