Sharon Osbourne makes major decision for Ozzy: 'I don't care what people say'

Sharon Osbourne is her husband Ozzy's biggest supporter, and as his manager, she is no stranger to putting his needs first.

The rocker is set to reunite with Black Sabbath for the first time in two decades, and they will play their last ever performance at Birmingham's Villa Park on July 5.

While concerns have been raised for Ozzy amid his health issues, Sharon has made sure there is one less thing to worry about by axing a band from the supporting line-up, which includes Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, and Anthrax.

Sharon revealed in a new interview that she kicked the unnamed band "off the bill" after an argument with their manager, who made up "lies".

© Getty Images Sharon axed a band from Ozzy's Black Sabbath reunion gig

"I had a huge, huge to-do with a manager over this celebration for Ozzy and Sabbath," she told Metal Hammer.

"And it was probably the worst way I've felt in years. And I don't care what this person says about me, thinks about it, because he doesn't know me. And he's now going around making up [expletive] lies because I threw his band off the bill."

Sharon isn't concerned about the backlash she might receive from the last-minute change, adding: "I don't care what people say. Because do you know what? I don't love them.

© Getty Images Sharon isn't concerned about backlash

"I care about people who love me, what they say about me. You can't care what an industry says, because you don't love them, so how can it hurt you? It doesn't."

While Sharon didn't name the act she kicked off the line-up, many fans speculated it could be Tool after the band's name was removed from the event website.

However, it has since been confirmed, via Loudwire, that Tool will still participate in the show, and the design error has now been corrected.

Back to the Beginning

© Getty Images for Live Nation UK Sharon has brought Black Sabbath back together again

The incredible line-up also features Alice In Chains, Gojira, Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, Guns N' Roses, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, and the surviving members of Soundgarden.

However, there are two acts Sharon "would have loved" to have added to the bill, but sadly couldn't make possible.

"There are two bands that we would have loved to have been there, but they couldn't because they're working that day," she told Music Business Worldwide.

© Getty Images Ozzy will perform with Black Sabbath for the first time in 20 years

"And that was Judas Priest, a local band, and Angus [Young] from AC/DC, because he's always been a huge supporter of Ozzy's."

Discussing her hopes for the show, dubbed "Back to the Beginning", Sharon explained: "I thought of having all the bands he's ever had relationships with perform and maybe do Sabbath songs and Ozzy songs. I started to ask really close friends, and they were, like, 'Sure, yeah.'

"It became a celebration of the music. All the generations are going to be there that Sabbath and Ozzy have passed the torch down to."

© Getty Images for The Rock and Ro Ozzy promised he will put on the best show he can

She added: "The only place that we could do it would have been Aston, because that's where Ozzy was born and grew up, which is right where the Villa ground is."

Despite his debilitating health issues, Ozzy has insisted he is doing all he can to put on as much of a show as possible.

"I don't think I'll be doing much jumping or running around this time," he told The Guardian. "I may be sitting down, but the point is I'll be there."