Tom Cruise's co-star looks unrecognizable in rare outing

She may be one of Hollywood's most prolific character actresses, but Beth Grant looked unrecognizable as she stepped out in Los Angeles this week.

The 75-year-old actress, best known for her scene-stealing roles across film and television, was spotted enjoying the Californian sunshine in an effortlessly chic summer outfit that reminded fans just why she's remained a constant on screen for over four decades.

Beth, who has shared the screen with the likes of Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, Steve Carell and Jake Gyllenhaal, exuded confidence in a pair of nautical-inspired navy and white shorts teamed with a long-sleeved polo shirt. She topped off the look with a wide-brimmed straw hat.

© GC Images Beth Grant is seen out and about in Los Angeles, California

Despite her countless credits and iconic roles, Beth's charm has always rested in her grounded approach to life and work. And this latest sighting proves she hasn't lost a step.

The Alabama-born actress rose to prominence in the late 1980s with roles in major films like Rain Man, where she appeared alongside Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman.

© GC Images Beth starred in Rain Man with Tom Cruise

In one particularly memorable scene, Beth played a midwestern mother whose home is visited by the two brothers. With impeccable comedic timing, she listened as Cruise's character pleaded: "That man right there is my brother and if he doesn't get to watch People's Court in about 30 seconds he's going to throw a fit right here on your porch."

From there, Beth's career blossomed. In the 2001 cult classic Donnie Darko, she played the fanatical gym teacher Kitty Farmer, who delivered the now-iconic line: "Sometimes I doubt your commitment to Sparkle Motion." Sharing the screen with a young Jake Gyllenhaal, Drew Barrymore and the late Patrick Swayze, Beth brought levity and intensity to a role that has since become a fan favourite.

Her ability to inhabit characters with authenticity and depth has earned her roles in a wide range of beloved films, including A Time to Kill, Little Miss Sunshine, and No Country for Old Men. Whether she was playing a tough Southern matriarch or an eccentric pageant coordinator, Beth brought nuance, humanity and humour to every role.

© Getty Images Beth has starred in many movies

On the small screen, Beth's versatility was on full display with appearances in The Golden Girls, Friends, CSI, Six Feet Under, Criminal Minds, and even Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Her brief but unforgettable role in Friends saw her portraying a homeless woman with a connection to Lisa Kudrow's Phoebe, delivering laughs and empathy in equal measure.

More recently, Beth became a regular fixture on The Mindy Project, where she played Beverly, the hilariously inappropriate receptionist at Mindy Kaling's obstetrics clinic. Her comic timing and larger-than-life presence once again endeared her to a new generation of viewers.

Yet while some might consider slowing down at 75, Beth remains as busy as ever. This year, she stars opposite Kevin Bacon in Amazon Prime's supernatural drama The Bondsman, where she plays a key role in the story of a bounty hunter brought back from the dead. The series has already generated considerable buzz, with Beth's performance earning early praise from fans and critics alike.

© Universal Images Group via Getty "Rain Man" starring Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise a 1988 American comedy-drama film

The star is also set to appear in the upcoming Netflix drama Remarkably Bright Creatures, based on the bestselling novel. The film stars Sally Field and rising star Lewis Pullman,bson of Independence Day icon Bill Pullman and boyfriend of model Kaia Gerber. With such a star-studded cast, Beth's inclusion only adds to the film's appeal.

Off-screen, Beth has enjoyed a long and happy marriage with fellow actor Michael Chieffo, whom she wed four decades ago. The couple share a daughter, Mary Chieffo, who has followed in their footsteps and forged a successful acting career of her own, most notably in Star Trek: Discovery.